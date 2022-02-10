All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida47321056919413923-3-09-7-56-1-2
m-Carolina45321036715910616-4-116-6-26-4-0
a-Tampa Bay47301166615913316-4-414-7-29-5-1
m-Pittsburgh48291186616012613-6-516-5-36-2-1
m-N.Y. Rangers47301346414512215-4-215-9-26-3-0
a-Toronto44301136315912017-4-113-7-28-2-0
Washington49261496116113712-9-514-5-48-3-1
Boston45261635513313015-10-111-6-210-3-1
Detroit48212164813616514-9-37-12-36-6-2
Columbus45222214514516612-10-110-12-07-8-0
N.Y. Islanders401717640991089-10-38-7-35-5-1
New Jersey48172653914117210-11-37-15-27-7-2
Philadelphia4615238381161588-11-47-12-43-9-2
Ottawa4316234361181429-12-17-11-34-6-0
Buffalo4614248361201617-12-47-12-44-7-4
Montreal468317231021845-15-13-16-62-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado4533847018613121-2-212-6-211-3-2
c-Nashville47281546014712914-7-014-8-410-4-1
c-Minnesota42281135916112214-3-114-8-28-5-1
p-Vegas48281735916214314-10-214-7-18-5-0
St. Louis45261455715712817-6-29-8-39-5-2
p-Calgary4425136561471069-4-416-9-25-5-1
p-Los Angeles47241675513613013-10-211-6-54-4-1
Anaheim48231695514113713-7-410-9-57-2-3
Dallas44241825013313416-6-18-12-17-5-1
Edmonton44231834914314612-10-011-8-310-3-0
San Jose46222044812614211-9-211-11-23-3-0
Vancouver4821216481231339-9-312-12-35-3-5
Winnipeg43191774512212811-8-18-9-67-4-2
Chicago4717237411161578-11-39-12-43-9-4
Seattle4715284341231649-15-26-13-23-10-0
Arizona4712314281051765-16-17-15-34-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Nashville 3

Calgary 6, Vegas 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4

Calgary 5, Toronto 2

Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

