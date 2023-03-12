All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|65
|50
|10
|5
|105
|245
|142
|27-3-3
|23-7-2
|12-5-3
|m-Carolina
|64
|43
|13
|8
|94
|217
|162
|23-8-2
|20-5-6
|16-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|65
|43
|16
|6
|92
|232
|177
|18-12-2
|25-4-4
|13-5-2
|a-Toronto
|65
|40
|17
|8
|88
|223
|175
|24-6-4
|16-11-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|66
|39
|21
|6
|84
|231
|203
|24-5-5
|15-16-1
|10-8-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|65
|37
|19
|9
|83
|215
|183
|17-11-4
|20-8-5
|8-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|65
|33
|22
|10
|76
|214
|208
|18-9-5
|15-13-5
|7-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|196
|187
|20-12-3
|14-14-5
|13-6-1
|Florida
|67
|33
|27
|7
|73
|229
|226
|19-10-4
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Washington
|67
|32
|28
|7
|71
|208
|200
|15-13-4
|17-15-3
|11-6-2
|Ottawa
|65
|33
|28
|4
|70
|206
|207
|19-12-2
|14-16-2
|12-6-0
|Buffalo
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|238
|236
|13-18-3
|19-10-2
|9-10-1
|Detroit
|66
|30
|27
|9
|69
|199
|217
|17-12-4
|13-15-5
|7-12-2
|Philadelphia
|66
|24
|31
|11
|59
|169
|217
|12-15-4
|12-16-7
|6-11-5
|Montreal
|66
|26
|34
|6
|58
|180
|236
|14-16-3
|12-18-3
|4-12-1
|Columbus
|65
|20
|38
|7
|47
|169
|244
|13-20-2
|7-18-5
|4-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|66
|40
|20
|6
|86
|212
|182
|21-13-1
|19-7-5
|8-7-2
|c-Dallas
|66
|36
|17
|13
|85
|229
|178
|17-9-8
|19-8-5
|13-3-4
|p-Los Angeles
|67
|38
|20
|9
|85
|228
|221
|20-9-3
|18-11-6
|10-4-2
|c-Minnesota
|66
|38
|21
|7
|83
|191
|173
|21-10-3
|17-11-4
|11-7-0
|p-Seattle
|66
|37
|22
|7
|81
|232
|211
|16-13-4
|21-9-3
|10-7-2
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|258
|228
|16-12-5
|20-11-3
|10-6-0
|c-Colorado
|64
|36
|22
|6
|78
|206
|181
|18-11-5
|18-11-1
|13-5-1
|Winnipeg
|66
|37
|26
|3
|77
|207
|187
|21-11-2
|16-15-1
|14-6-0
|Nashville
|63
|32
|24
|7
|71
|181
|185
|16-11-3
|16-13-4
|7-9-3
|Calgary
|66
|29
|24
|13
|71
|204
|204
|15-14-3
|14-10-10
|9-4-3
|St. Louis
|65
|29
|31
|5
|63
|202
|237
|14-14-4
|15-17-1
|7-11-1
|Vancouver
|65
|28
|32
|5
|61
|222
|253
|15-17-1
|13-15-4
|11-5-0
|Arizona
|66
|23
|32
|11
|57
|183
|233
|16-11-3
|7-21-8
|7-8-5
|Anaheim
|66
|22
|35
|9
|53
|168
|266
|11-16-2
|11-19-7
|7-9-2
|Chicago
|66
|22
|38
|6
|50
|165
|236
|13-18-3
|9-20-3
|5-13-1
|San Jose
|67
|19
|36
|12
|50
|193
|257
|6-19-8
|13-17-4
|3-9-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Carolina 0
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Edmonton 4
Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT
Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Dallas 4, Seattle 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 5, San Jose 2
Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1, SO
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
