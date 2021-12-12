All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida26184440997214-1-04-3-44-0-2
Washington2817564097719-2-48-3-26-2-0
Toronto29198240937512-4-17-4-16-2-0
Carolina2619613986577-3-012-3-13-2-0
N.Y. Rangers2618533979678-2-110-3-25-1-0
Tampa Bay2717643889748-3-29-3-26-3-1
Pittsburgh2714853380706-5-28-3-33-2-0
Boston2414823072637-4-17-4-16-3-1
Columbus26141112990879-3-15-8-02-5-0
Detroit28131232978969-3-24-9-14-4-2
New Jersey26101152574867-5-33-6-24-2-2
Philadelphia26101242465884-6-26-6-22-4-1
Buffalo2781542073976-8-22-7-23-4-2
N.Y. Islanders2371151950701-5-26-6-31-4-1
Ottawa2581611767935-9-03-7-12-3-0
Montreal29620315621024-10-12-10-22-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota261961391017410-2-09-4-15-2-0
Calgary2815763688654-3-411-4-22-4-1
Anaheim2915953591809-4-26-5-36-1-2
St. Louis27158434947610-3-15-5-34-3-2
Nashville27161013380758-5-08-5-14-2-1
Colorado24157232106828-2-17-5-14-2-0
Edmonton26161003291829-5-07-5-07-2-0
Winnipeg2713953182769-4-14-5-43-2-2
Vegas26151103089819-6-06-5-05-4-0
San Jose27141212974766-5-18-7-02-0-0
Dallas2413922868699-2-14-7-14-2-1
Los Angeles25111042668677-6-24-4-22-2-1
Vancouver28111522470846-7-15-8-12-3-2
Chicago27101522262865-6-15-9-13-3-0
Seattle27915321781026-8-13-7-21-5-0
Arizona27520212481012-9-13-11-12-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 2

Nashville 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, Vegas 3

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Toronto 5, Chicago 4

Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT

Carolina 3, Edmonton 1

Boston 4, Calgary 2

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you