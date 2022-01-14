All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida3725755514910920-3-05-4-56-1-2
Tampa Bay3925955513211213-4-312-5-29-5-1
N.Y. Rangers3824104521109410-3-214-7-25-1-0
Carolina342482501157911-4-113-4-14-3-0
Toronto352393491178814-4-19-5-27-2-0
Washington3720894912510410-4-510-4-46-2-1
Pittsburgh3621105471189610-5-211-5-35-2-0
Boston3421112441078711-6-110-5-110-3-1
Detroit38161753710112812-6-24-11-34-5-2
Columbus35171713511412211-6-16-11-04-7-0
Philadelphia361316733921226-7-37-9-43-5-1
New Jersey3714185331071299-7-35-11-26-6-2
N.Y. Islanders29111262867825-5-36-7-32-4-1
Buffalo361119628961266-11-25-8-43-5-3
Ottawa301018222831085-9-05-9-23-5-0
Montreal36724519761315-10-12-14-42-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville38241225011810311-6-013-6-29-2-1
Colorado3423834914711215-2-18-6-27-3-1
St. Louis3722105491289915-3-27-7-38-4-2
Vegas39231424813811712-9-211-5-07-4-0
Minnesota34221024612910512-3-110-7-15-4-0
Anaheim40191474512011712-6-47-8-37-2-3
Los Angeles3719135431069613-8-26-5-33-3-1
San Jose38201714110511710-8-110-9-02-2-0
Calgary341711640105874-4-413-7-23-4-1
Winnipeg3417125391029910-6-17-6-45-3-2
Edmonton34181423811311110-6-08-8-28-2-0
Dallas3418142389810314-3-14-11-16-5-1
Vancouver361617335931048-7-18-10-25-3-3
Chicago371418533901237-7-37-11-23-5-3
Seattle361022424981336-11-24-11-22-9-0
Arizona35823420771334-12-14-11-33-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 6, Carolina 0

Tampa Bay 4, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 1

Buffalo 4, Nashville 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Calgary 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 0

Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Florida 7, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Anaheim 3

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

