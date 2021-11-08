All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|12
|10
|1
|1
|21
|49
|28
|7-0-0
|3-1-1
|3-0-1
|Carolina
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|39
|20
|5-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|2-1-1
|5-2-2
|1-1-0
|Washington
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|42
|32
|4-1-3
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|Toronto
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|34
|40
|6-2-1
|1-3-0
|5-1-0
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|32
|25
|3-1-1
|3-1-1
|1-0-1
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|5-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|35
|35
|2-2-1
|4-1-1
|2-2-1
|Detroit
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|39
|44
|3-1-2
|3-4-0
|1-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|27
|25
|0-0-0
|5-3-2
|0-1-1
|New Jersey
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|26
|30
|3-2-1
|2-1-1
|1-1-1
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|4-1-1
|1-4-1
|2-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|33
|32
|3-3-2
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|Boston
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|25
|26
|4-0-0
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|Ottawa
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|28
|40
|2-5-0
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|Montreal
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|26
|45
|2-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|45
|28
|6-1-0
|3-0-0
|6-0-0
|Calgary
|11
|7
|1
|3
|17
|40
|22
|2-0-3
|5-1-0
|0-1-1
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|37
|36
|4-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-2-0
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|37
|25
|3-1-0
|4-1-1
|3-1-0
|Anaheim
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|42
|37
|5-2-1
|1-2-2
|1-1-1
|Winnipeg
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|37
|32
|4-1-0
|2-2-2
|3-0-1
|San Jose
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|32
|30
|3-2-1
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|38
|33
|5-2-0
|1-3-1
|1-0-0
|Nashville
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|32
|33
|3-3-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
|Vegas
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|33
|38
|2-3-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|Vancouver
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|33
|33
|2-4-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
|Dallas
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|25
|35
|1-1-1
|3-4-1
|0-0-1
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|36
|2-2-1
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|34
|40
|3-2-0
|1-5-1
|0-3-0
|Chicago
|13
|2
|9
|2
|6
|28
|48
|2-4-1
|0-5-1
|1-3-0
|Arizona
|12
|1
|10
|1
|3
|19
|49
|1-3-0
|0-7-1
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Vegas 2
Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT
Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Vancouver 6, Dallas 3
Monday's Games
Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1
Washington 5, Buffalo 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.