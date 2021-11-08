All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida1210112149287-0-03-1-13-0-1
Carolina109101839205-0-04-1-02-0-0
N.Y. Rangers137331733372-1-15-2-21-1-0
Washington126241642324-1-32-1-12-1-0
Toronto137511534406-2-11-3-05-1-0
Philadelphia106221432253-1-13-1-11-0-1
Columbus107301432285-1-02-2-02-2-0
Tampa Bay116321435352-2-14-1-12-2-1
Detroit136521439443-1-23-4-01-4-2
N.Y. Islanders105321227250-0-05-3-20-1-1
New Jersey105321226303-2-12-1-11-1-1
Buffalo125521236364-1-11-4-12-1-1
Pittsburgh104331133323-3-21-0-11-1-0
Boston95401025264-0-01-4-03-2-0
Ottawa11371728402-5-01-2-11-2-0
Montreal133100626452-5-01-5-02-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton109101845286-1-03-0-06-0-0
Calgary117131740222-0-35-1-00-1-1
Minnesota118301637364-1-04-2-01-2-0
St. Louis107211537253-1-04-1-13-1-0
Anaheim136431542375-2-11-2-21-1-1
Winnipeg116321437324-1-02-2-23-0-1
San Jose116411332303-2-13-2-00-0-0
Los Angeles126511338335-2-01-3-11-0-0
Nashville126511332333-3-03-2-11-1-1
Vegas126601233382-3-04-3-02-2-0
Vancouver125611133332-4-03-2-11-1-1
Dallas114521025351-1-13-4-10-0-1
Colorado10451930362-2-12-3-03-1-0
Seattle12471934403-2-01-5-10-3-0
Chicago13292628482-4-10-5-11-3-0
Arizona121101319491-3-00-7-10-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 3

Monday's Games

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

Washington 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

