All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston5643859121011824-2-319-6-210-4-3
m-Carolina56381088419214820-6-218-4-615-4-1
m-New Jersey57371557919715416-11-221-4-311-5-2
a-Toronto58351587820015622-6-413-9-49-5-2
a-Tampa Bay56361737520116322-4-214-13-19-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers57331597519215616-10-417-5-57-6-1
N.Y. Islanders60292476517517017-10-312-14-412-5-1
Florida60292566420921016-8-313-17-310-3-2
Pittsburgh56272096318017815-8-412-12-55-7-4
Detroit56272186217518014-11-313-10-56-8-2
Washington59282566217617314-12-314-13-39-6-1
Buffalo55282346020419311-15-217-8-26-9-1
Ottawa56272545817217916-12-211-13-29-6-0
Philadelphia592326105615919011-14-312-12-76-8-4
Montreal57242945215620714-14-110-15-34-11-1
Columbus57183454114621212-17-26-17-34-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas57341857318616017-13-017-5-57-7-2
c-Dallas573015127218514815-7-715-8-510-2-4
c-Winnipeg57352117118114820-8-015-13-114-4-0
p-Los Angeles58321977119719517-9-215-10-510-4-2
p-Seattle57321967019717815-10-317-9-39-7-2
Edmonton58311987021819414-11-517-8-310-6-0
c-Colorado55311956717315514-9-417-10-111-4-1
Minnesota57312156716916219-10-212-11-310-7-0
Calgary572620116318317715-11-211-9-99-3-2
Nashville55272266015716716-10-311-12-35-8-3
St. Louis57262835517620913-13-213-15-17-10-1
Vancouver57223054919623411-15-111-15-410-5-0
Arizona57202894915519913-8-27-20-74-6-4
San Jose58182911471742136-14-712-15-43-9-6
Chicago56193254313920312-16-37-16-24-10-1
Anaheim5817347411452469-16-18-18-66-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

San Jose 4, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1

Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO

Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you