EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida1510232356417-0-03-2-33-0-2
Carolina1311202245256-1-05-1-02-1-0
Toronto1610512143427-2-13-3-06-1-0
Washington148242048354-1-34-1-13-1-0
N.Y. Rangers148331938402-1-16-2-22-1-0
Detroit168621846505-2-23-4-02-4-2
Tampa Bay137331739393-2-24-1-13-2-1
Philadelphia137421636343-2-14-2-12-0-1
New Jersey137421639385-3-12-1-12-1-1
Boston127501436355-1-02-4-04-2-0
Columbus127501438375-3-02-2-02-4-0
Pittsburgh135441441434-3-21-1-21-1-0
Buffalo146621443435-2-11-4-12-2-1
N.Y. Islanders115421227290-0-05-4-20-2-1
Montreal1641021034533-5-11-5-12-2-1
Ottawa154101936523-7-01-3-11-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton1310302054386-1-04-2-06-0-0
Minnesota1410402048434-1-06-3-02-2-0
Calgary158342048322-1-36-2-10-2-1
Winnipeg148331946386-1-12-2-23-0-2
Anaheim158431952435-2-13-2-23-1-1
Nashville159511944394-3-05-2-14-1-1
St. Louis138321845343-1-15-2-14-1-1
Vegas159601847465-3-04-3-04-2-0
Los Angeles158521842375-2-03-3-21-0-0
San Jose147611539413-2-14-4-01-0-0
Colorado126511343394-2-12-3-03-1-0
Dallas135621232412-2-13-4-10-1-1
Vancouver155821240502-4-13-4-11-2-2
Chicago154921033514-4-10-5-12-3-0
Seattle154101942553-4-01-6-10-5-0
Arizona151131323601-4-00-9-10-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 5, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 3, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Arizona 1

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6, San Jose 2

Minnesota 4, Seattle 2

Vegas 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday's Games

Calgary 4, Ottawa 0

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

