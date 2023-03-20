All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston695311511126315027-3-326-8-213-5-3
m-Carolina68451589822917724-8-221-7-617-5-1
m-New Jersey70451879724619119-13-326-5-414-5-2
a-Toronto69421899323718725-7-517-11-410-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers704119109223919121-11-420-8-611-7-2
a-Tampa Bay71422369024821825-7-517-16-111-8-1
N.Y. Islanders71362788020819620-12-316-15-513-6-1
Florida70362777924723521-10-415-17-313-4-2
Pittsburgh703426107822422819-11-515-15-58-9-5
Ottawa70343157322022919-13-315-18-212-6-1
Washington71333177322121916-14-417-17-311-7-2
Buffalo69333067224825613-19-320-11-310-11-1
Detroit69303096920322917-14-413-16-57-13-2
Philadelphia692532126218122913-16-512-16-76-11-6
Montreal70273766019826214-17-313-20-34-14-1
Columbus69214174918226713-20-28-21-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas70432169223119722-14-121-7-58-8-2
p-Los Angeles704020109023922722-9-418-11-610-4-3
c-Dallas703819138924319417-9-821-10-513-3-4
c-Colorado69412268823119119-11-522-11-114-5-1
c-Minnesota70402288821019122-11-318-11-512-7-1
p-Edmonton70392388627423618-12-521-11-311-6-0
Seattle69382478324022316-15-422-9-311-8-2
Winnipeg71392938121620221-12-218-17-115-7-0
Calgary703124157722421716-14-415-10-1110-4-3
Nashville68342687619120217-12-417-14-47-10-4
St. Louis69313356721825215-16-416-17-18-12-1
Vancouver69313356723426116-17-115-16-413-5-0
Arizona702732116519924420-11-37-21-89-8-5
Anaheim702337105618328312-18-311-19-77-10-2
Chicago70244065417524914-18-310-22-36-15-1
San Jose70193714522002696-20-1013-17-43-9-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 5, Washington 3

Vegas 7, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Nashville 0

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 0

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2

Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

