All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston5239858319311322-2-317-6-29-4-3
m-Carolina52341087617514217-6-217-4-613-4-1
m-New Jersey52341357318113915-10-219-3-39-5-2
a-Toronto54321487218114520-6-412-8-47-5-2
a-Tampa Bay52341627018715321-4-213-12-09-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers53311487017814116-9-415-5-47-6-1
Washington55282166216915714-9-314-12-39-4-1
Pittsburgh52261796116916315-6-411-11-55-4-4
N.Y. Islanders56272366016215516-10-211-13-410-5-1
Florida55262365819219015-8-311-15-310-3-2
Buffalo51262145618817711-14-215-7-26-8-1
Detroit51232085415416814-11-39-9-56-8-2
Philadelphia552223105414917111-14-311-9-76-8-4
Ottawa51242435115416514-12-110-12-29-5-0
Montreal53222744814419413-14-19-13-34-10-1
Columbus53163343613520411-16-25-17-24-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Dallas543014107018113915-6-615-8-410-2-3
c-Winnipeg53331916717113819-8-014-11-114-4-0
p-Vegas53311846617015014-13-017-5-45-7-2
p-Seattle53301856518516713-10-317-8-29-6-2
p-Edmonton54301956520117613-11-317-8-210-6-0
Los Angeles54291876517918315-9-214-9-59-4-2
c-Colorado51281946015714313-9-315-10-19-4-1
Minnesota52282046015815216-9-112-11-38-6-0
Calgary532518106017216214-9-211-9-89-3-2
Nashville50251965614014714-8-311-11-35-6-3
St. Louis52242535116219011-12-213-13-17-9-1
Vancouver53212844618121510-13-111-15-310-5-0
San Jose54172611451662045-12-712-14-42-8-6
Arizona53172884214218911-8-26-20-63-6-4
Anaheim5317306401332169-14-18-16-56-6-1
Chicago51163053712518610-16-36-14-24-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Vancouver 2

Calgary 7, Buffalo 2

Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1

Washington 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 5, OT

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1

Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday's Games

Montreal 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you