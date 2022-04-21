All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Florida
|76
|55
|15
|6
|116
|320
|220
|32-6-0
|23-9-6
|16-2-2
|x-Toronto
|77
|51
|20
|6
|108
|300
|237
|29-8-2
|22-12-4
|14-7-1
|x-Carolina
|77
|49
|20
|8
|106
|256
|190
|27-8-4
|22-12-4
|13-8-1
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|77
|50
|21
|6
|106
|238
|191
|26-8-4
|24-13-2
|14-8-1
|x-Tampa Bay
|76
|46
|22
|8
|100
|253
|216
|24-8-6
|22-14-2
|13-8-3
|x-Boston
|76
|47
|24
|5
|99
|236
|205
|23-13-2
|24-11-3
|15-6-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|21-12-5
|22-11-6
|13-8-3
|x-Washington
|76
|43
|23
|10
|96
|263
|225
|19-15-5
|24-8-5
|16-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|35
|31
|10
|80
|210
|213
|19-13-5
|16-18-5
|13-7-2
|Columbus
|77
|35
|36
|6
|76
|247
|285
|19-15-4
|16-21-2
|9-16-0
|Detroit
|77
|30
|37
|10
|70
|218
|294
|18-15-7
|12-22-3
|8-13-3
|Buffalo
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|219
|278
|15-18-6
|14-20-5
|8-13-4
|Ottawa
|77
|29
|41
|7
|65
|210
|251
|13-21-4
|16-20-3
|10-11-3
|New Jersey
|76
|27
|42
|7
|61
|234
|280
|16-17-4
|11-25-3
|9-13-2
|Philadelphia
|77
|23
|43
|11
|57
|198
|283
|13-20-6
|10-23-5
|7-14-4
|Montreal
|77
|20
|46
|11
|51
|197
|297
|10-24-4
|10-22-7
|8-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Colorado
|77
|55
|16
|6
|116
|298
|212
|31-5-3
|24-11-3
|14-5-3
|x-Calgary
|77
|47
|20
|10
|104
|275
|193
|23-9-7
|24-11-3
|15-8-2
|x-Minnesota
|76
|48
|21
|7
|103
|283
|235
|27-7-2
|21-14-5
|11-9-3
|x-St. Louis
|77
|46
|20
|11
|103
|290
|222
|26-9-5
|20-11-6
|16-5-3
|p-Edmonton
|77
|45
|26
|6
|96
|269
|237
|25-12-1
|20-14-5
|19-5-0
|Nashville
|77
|44
|28
|5
|93
|247
|227
|25-14-0
|19-14-5
|15-7-1
|p-Los Angeles
|78
|41
|27
|10
|92
|224
|227
|19-16-4
|22-11-6
|10-10-3
|Dallas
|77
|43
|29
|5
|91
|223
|232
|24-10-3
|19-19-2
|14-8-3
|Vegas
|77
|41
|31
|5
|87
|246
|229
|21-15-3
|20-16-2
|16-7-2
|Vancouver
|77
|38
|28
|11
|87
|233
|217
|18-14-7
|20-14-4
|11-5-6
|Winnipeg
|77
|35
|31
|11
|81
|235
|248
|19-15-3
|16-16-8
|13-6-6
|Anaheim
|78
|30
|34
|14
|74
|220
|255
|17-18-5
|13-16-9
|10-11-3
|San Jose
|76
|30
|34
|12
|72
|198
|243
|17-16-5
|13-18-7
|8-10-4
|Chicago
|76
|25
|40
|11
|61
|204
|273
|12-21-6
|13-19-5
|4-15-6
|Seattle
|76
|26
|44
|6
|58
|200
|262
|15-21-3
|11-23-3
|5-18-0
|Arizona
|76
|22
|49
|5
|49
|186
|292
|10-26-1
|12-23-4
|7-12-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 2, Montreal 0
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
San Jose 3, Columbus 2
Wednesday's Games
Edmonton 5, Dallas 2
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
