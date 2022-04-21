All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida765515611632022032-6-023-9-616-2-2
x-Toronto775120610830023729-8-222-12-414-7-1
x-Carolina774920810625619027-8-422-12-413-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers775021610623819126-8-424-13-214-8-1
x-Tampa Bay764622810025321624-8-622-14-213-8-3
x-Boston76472459923620523-13-224-11-315-6-1
x-Pittsburgh774323119725421521-12-522-11-613-8-3
x-Washington764323109626322519-15-524-8-516-6-1
N.Y. Islanders763531108021021319-13-516-18-513-7-2
Columbus77353667624728519-15-416-21-29-16-0
Detroit773037107021829418-15-712-22-38-13-3
Buffalo782938116921927815-18-614-20-58-13-4
Ottawa77294176521025113-21-416-20-310-11-3
New Jersey76274276123428016-17-411-25-39-13-2
Philadelphia772343115719828313-20-610-23-57-14-4
Montreal772046115119729710-24-410-22-78-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado775516611629821231-5-324-11-314-5-3
x-Calgary7747201010427519323-9-724-11-315-8-2
x-Minnesota764821710328323527-7-221-14-511-9-3
x-St. Louis7746201110329022226-9-520-11-616-5-3
p-Edmonton77452669626923725-12-120-14-519-5-0
Nashville77442859324722725-14-019-14-515-7-1
p-Los Angeles784127109222422719-16-422-11-610-10-3
Dallas77432959122323224-10-319-19-214-8-3
Vegas77413158724622921-15-320-16-216-7-2
Vancouver773828118723321718-14-720-14-411-5-6
Winnipeg773531118123524819-15-316-16-813-6-6
Anaheim783034147422025517-18-513-16-910-11-3
San Jose763034127219824317-16-513-18-78-10-4
Chicago762540116120427312-21-613-19-54-15-6
Seattle76264465820026215-21-311-23-35-18-0
Arizona76224954918629210-26-112-23-47-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 2, Montreal 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 5, Dallas 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

