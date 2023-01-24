All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston463754781779622-1-315-4-17-3-2
Carolina4629986615112414-5-215-4-613-3-1
Toronto48291186616312718-3-411-8-47-3-2
New Jersey46301246416112112-10-218-2-29-5-2
Tampa Bay45291515916313517-4-112-11-08-5-0
N.Y. Rangers47261475915112512-9-414-5-36-6-1
Washington49251865615613913-8-312-10-37-4-1
Pittsburgh46231585414813813-5-410-10-45-4-3
Buffalo46241935117515711-12-213-7-16-8-1
Florida49232155116516912-6-311-15-28-3-2
N.Y. Islanders49232155114314113-9-210-12-39-5-1
Philadelphia48202174713315510-12-110-9-66-7-4
Detroit45191884613815311-10-38-8-55-8-2
Ottawa46202334313315212-11-18-12-26-5-0
Montreal47202434312517111-12-09-12-34-7-0
Columbus47143033112218411-15-13-15-24-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas49281386416912713-5-415-8-49-2-3
Winnipeg48311616316012617-6-014-10-112-3-0
Vegas48291726015613914-13-015-4-25-7-2
Seattle46271455916614411-9-316-5-28-5-2
Los Angeles49261765815916714-9-212-8-49-4-2
Edmonton48271835717815712-11-215-7-110-6-0
Calgary48231695515414614-8-29-8-78-3-2
Minnesota45251645414313013-8-112-8-38-4-0
Colorado45251735314112411-8-314-9-08-4-1
Nashville46221865012913612-7-310-11-34-6-3
St. Louis47232134914916710-11-213-10-16-6-1
Vancouver4618253391551868-13-110-12-210-4-0
San Jose4814259371451845-12-79-13-22-8-6
Arizona4715275351231709-7-26-20-31-6-2
Chicago4514274321081639-16-25-11-23-9-1
Anaheim4713295311131998-13-15-16-46-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2

Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT

Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

