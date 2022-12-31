All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston362844601388218-0-310-4-16-3-2
Carolina362466541139012-3-112-3-59-1-0
Toronto362286501199213-2-39-6-35-1-1
New Jersey3623112481209210-9-113-2-16-5-1
Tampa Bay3422111451219914-4-18-7-08-5-0
Washington38201354511910611-5-29-8-34-2-1
Pittsburgh36191164412110910-4-49-7-25-3-2
N.Y. Islanders37211424411910012-6-09-8-29-4-0
N.Y. Rangers3719126441171028-7-411-5-24-6-0
Buffalo3418142381371158-8-210-6-06-6-1
Detroit3415127371061158-6-37-6-43-6-2
Florida3716174361211269-5-37-12-15-3-1
Ottawa3516163351071119-8-17-8-25-4-0
Montreal361518333981307-9-08-9-33-6-0
Philadelphia361217731941227-9-15-8-64-7-4
Columbus351122224941389-11-12-11-13-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas3722965013210210-4-312-5-38-2-3
Vegas38241225012810910-9-014-3-25-5-2
Los Angeles39211264813013411-5-210-7-46-4-2
Winnipeg3622131451169413-6-09-7-111-3-0
Minnesota35201324211110011-7-19-6-16-3-0
Edmonton3720152421351259-9-111-6-15-4-0
Colorado341912341103959-5-310-7-08-3-1
Calgary37171374111411310-7-27-6-57-3-2
Seattle3418124401171149-8-29-4-27-4-2
St. Louis3617163371121307-7-210-9-14-4-1
Nashville341514535921048-6-37-8-24-5-3
Vancouver3516163351221357-9-19-7-210-2-0
Arizona341316531991237-3-26-13-31-2-2
San Jose3711197291131394-10-67-9-12-6-5
Anaheim371023424871546-9-14-14-35-5-1
Chicago35823420771325-12-23-11-20-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 4, Florida 0

Edmonton 7, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you