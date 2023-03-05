All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston62498510323713226-2-323-6-211-4-3
m-Carolina61411289021215522-7-219-5-615-4-1
m-New Jersey61401568621816618-11-222-4-412-5-2
a-Toronto63381788421216823-6-415-11-49-5-2
a-Tampa Bay63372157922019622-5-415-16-110-8-1
m-N.Y. Rangers63351997920917917-11-418-8-58-7-1
N.Y. Islanders65322587218817719-11-313-14-512-5-1
Pittsburgh62312297120119916-9-415-13-55-7-4
Buffalo61322546822921813-16-219-9-29-10-1
Ottawa62322646819919319-12-213-14-212-6-0
Florida64312766821921717-10-314-17-311-4-2
Washington64312766819919215-13-316-14-310-6-1
Detroit63282696518820815-12-413-14-56-11-2
Philadelphia632428115916620612-15-412-13-76-9-5
Montreal63263345617322514-15-112-18-34-12-1
Columbus63203764616323413-19-27-18-44-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas63381968220317721-13-117-6-58-7-2
c-Dallas633416138121116617-8-817-8-513-3-4
p-Los Angeles64362088021821519-9-217-11-610-4-2
c-Minnesota63362167818216821-10-215-11-410-7-0
p-Seattle62352167621719815-12-320-9-39-7-2
Edmonton64342287624821716-12-518-10-310-6-0
c-Winnipeg63362527419817621-10-115-15-114-5-0
Colorado60342157319317116-10-418-11-112-5-1
Nashville60312366817517616-11-315-12-37-8-3
Calgary632723136719719715-13-312-10-109-3-3
St. Louis62273055919122713-14-414-16-17-10-1
Vancouver62253255521024612-17-113-15-410-5-0
Arizona62213295116722214-11-27-21-75-8-4
Anaheim63213485016125711-16-210-18-66-8-1
San Jose63183312481862406-18-812-15-43-9-6
Chicago62213654715322512-18-39-18-25-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 7, Colorado 3

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8, San Jose 3

Vancouver 4, Toronto 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 2

Winnipeg 7, Edmonton 5

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota 3, Calgary 0

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0

Vegas 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

