All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|49
|38
|6
|5
|81
|186
|105
|22-1-3
|16-5-2
|8-4-3
|Carolina
|48
|31
|9
|8
|70
|159
|130
|15-5-2
|16-4-6
|13-3-1
|New Jersey
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|131
|13-10-2
|19-3-2
|9-5-2
|Toronto
|50
|30
|12
|8
|68
|168
|135
|19-4-4
|11-8-4
|7-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|48
|32
|15
|1
|65
|175
|141
|20-4-1
|12-11-0
|9-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|27
|14
|8
|62
|157
|129
|13-9-4
|14-5-4
|6-6-1
|Washington
|51
|26
|19
|6
|58
|161
|144
|14-8-3
|12-11-3
|8-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|49
|24
|16
|9
|57
|161
|153
|14-6-4
|10-10-5
|5-4-4
|Buffalo
|49
|26
|19
|4
|56
|185
|165
|11-12-2
|15-7-2
|6-8-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|148
|144
|15-9-2
|10-13-3
|9-5-1
|Florida
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|178
|183
|13-7-3
|11-15-3
|9-3-2
|Philadelphia
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|142
|162
|10-12-2
|11-9-7
|6-7-4
|Detroit
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|145
|160
|12-10-3
|9-9-5
|6-8-2
|Ottawa
|49
|23
|23
|3
|49
|146
|155
|14-11-1
|9-12-2
|8-5-0
|Montreal
|50
|20
|26
|4
|44
|130
|184
|11-13-1
|9-13-3
|4-9-1
|Columbus
|49
|15
|31
|3
|33
|127
|191
|11-15-1
|4-16-2
|4-11-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|51
|28
|13
|10
|66
|173
|133
|13-5-6
|15-8-4
|9-2-3
|Winnipeg
|51
|31
|19
|1
|63
|163
|135
|17-8-0
|14-11-1
|12-4-0
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|160
|148
|14-13-0
|15-5-4
|5-7-2
|Los Angeles
|52
|28
|18
|6
|62
|169
|178
|14-9-2
|14-9-4
|9-4-2
|Seattle
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|174
|150
|12-10-3
|16-5-2
|9-6-2
|Minnesota
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|151
|138
|15-8-1
|12-9-3
|8-4-0
|Edmonton
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|180
|160
|12-11-3
|15-7-1
|10-6-0
|Colorado
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|151
|133
|13-9-3
|14-9-0
|9-4-1
|Calgary
|50
|24
|17
|9
|57
|160
|153
|14-9-2
|10-8-7
|9-3-2
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|14-7-3
|10-11-3
|5-6-3
|St. Louis
|50
|23
|24
|3
|49
|154
|181
|10-12-2
|13-12-1
|6-8-1
|Vancouver
|49
|20
|26
|3
|43
|166
|196
|10-13-1
|10-13-2
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|51
|15
|25
|11
|41
|157
|196
|5-12-7
|10-13-4
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|49
|16
|28
|5
|37
|130
|175
|10-8-2
|6-20-3
|2-6-2
|Anaheim
|49
|15
|29
|5
|35
|123
|204
|8-13-1
|7-16-4
|6-6-1
|Chicago
|47
|15
|28
|4
|34
|115
|169
|9-16-2
|6-12-2
|3-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1
Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT
Los Angeles 4, Florida 3
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT
Vancouver 5, Columbus 2
Calgary 5, Seattle 2
Saturday's Games
Colorado 4, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Boston 3, OT
Ottawa 5, Montreal 0
San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4
Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2
Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 1, OT
Minnesota 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
