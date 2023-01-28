All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston4938658118610522-1-316-5-28-4-3
Carolina4831987015913015-5-216-4-613-3-1
New Jersey49321346817113113-10-219-3-29-5-2
Toronto50301286816813519-4-411-8-47-4-2
Tampa Bay48321516517514120-4-112-11-09-5-0
N.Y. Rangers49271486215712913-9-414-5-46-6-1
Washington51261965816114414-8-312-11-38-4-1
Pittsburgh49241695716115314-6-410-10-55-4-4
Buffalo49261945618516511-12-215-7-26-8-1
N.Y. Islanders52252255514814415-9-210-13-39-5-1
Florida52242265417818313-7-311-15-39-3-2
Philadelphia51212195114216210-12-211-9-76-7-4
Detroit48211985014516012-10-39-9-56-8-2
Ottawa49232334914615514-11-19-12-28-5-0
Montreal50202644413018411-13-19-13-34-9-1
Columbus49153133312719111-15-14-16-24-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas512813106617313313-5-615-8-49-2-3
Winnipeg51311916316313517-8-014-11-112-4-0
Vegas51291846216014814-13-015-5-45-7-2
Los Angeles52281866216917814-9-214-9-49-4-2
Seattle48281556117415012-10-316-5-29-6-2
Minnesota48271745815113815-8-112-9-38-4-0
Edmonton49271845818016012-11-315-7-110-6-0
Colorado48271835715113313-9-314-9-09-4-1
Calgary50241795716015314-9-210-8-79-3-2
Nashville48241865413714114-7-310-11-35-6-3
St. Louis50232434915418110-12-213-12-16-8-1
Vancouver49202634316619610-13-110-13-210-5-0
San Jose51152511411571965-12-710-13-42-8-6
Arizona49162853713017510-8-26-20-32-6-2
Anaheim4915295351232048-13-17-16-46-6-1
Chicago4715284341151699-16-26-12-23-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1

Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Florida 3

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT

Ottawa 5, Montreal 0

San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2

Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

