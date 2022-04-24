All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Florida785715612032822434-6-023-9-618-2-2
x-Carolina805220811226819628-8-424-12-415-8-1
x-Toronto795121710930324829-8-222-13-514-8-2
x-N.Y. Rangers795122610824519726-8-425-14-215-8-1
x-Tampa Bay784822810426721926-8-622-14-214-8-3
x-Boston784825510123921024-13-224-12-315-6-1
x-Pittsburgh7945231110126521722-12-523-11-613-8-3
x-Washington784423119926822919-15-525-8-616-6-1
N.Y. Islanders793534108021822919-15-516-19-513-9-2
Columbus79363677925328920-15-516-21-29-16-0
Buffalo803138117322928316-18-615-20-58-13-4
Detroit803139107222530618-16-713-23-38-14-3
Ottawa79314176921825614-21-417-20-311-11-3
New Jersey79274486223829116-19-511-25-39-13-3
Philadelphia782443115920428613-20-611-23-57-14-4
Montreal792048115120430910-25-410-23-78-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado785517611630121831-5-324-12-314-5-3
y-Calgary7949201010828519825-9-724-11-316-8-2
x-Minnesota785021710729524129-7-221-14-511-9-3
x-St. Louis7948201110729822726-9-522-11-617-5-3
x-Edmonton79462769827724526-12-120-15-519-5-0
p-Los Angeles804327109623223021-16-422-11-611-10-3
Nashville78442959324923325-14-019-15-515-7-1
Dallas79443059322823825-10-319-20-214-8-3
Vegas78423158925023222-15-320-16-216-7-2
Vancouver793830118723922918-14-720-16-411-6-6
Winnipeg783532118123725219-15-316-17-813-6-6
San Jose783135127420324718-17-513-18-78-10-4
Anaheim793035147422225917-18-513-17-910-12-3
Chicago792642116321028412-21-614-21-55-15-6
Seattle78264665820527115-21-311-25-35-18-0
Arizona79225075119330310-27-312-23-47-12-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Ottawa 6, Montreal 4

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT

Calgary 6, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 5, Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

