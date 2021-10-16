All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Pittsburgh210131070-0-01-0-10-0-0
Buffalo11002511-0-00-0-01-0-0
Carolina11002631-0-00-0-01-0-0
Columbus11002821-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida11002541-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey11002431-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa11002321-0-00-0-01-0-0
Washington11002511-0-00-0-01-0-0
Tampa Bay211029120-1-01-0-01-0-0
Toronto21102441-0-00-1-01-1-0
Detroit10011670-0-10-0-00-0-1
Philadelphia10011450-0-10-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers20111380-0-10-1-00-1-0
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders10100360-0-00-1-00-1-0
Montreal20200270-0-00-2-00-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vancouver21013770-0-01-0-10-0-1
Colorado11002421-0-00-0-01-0-0
Dallas11002320-0-01-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles11002621-0-00-0-01-0-0
Minnesota11002210-0-01-0-00-0-0
Edmonton11002321-0-00-0-01-0-0
Anaheim21102531-1-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle21102770-0-01-1-00-1-0
Vegas21102691-0-00-1-01-1-0
Chicago20111580-0-00-1-10-1-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona10100280-0-00-1-00-0-0
Nashville10100340-1-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg10100140-0-00-1-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you