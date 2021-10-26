All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|27
|12
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|8
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|26
|16
|2-0-2
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|11
|4-1-0
|0-0-1
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|15
|18
|0-1-1
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|15
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|24
|17
|2-1-1
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|21
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|15
|0-0-0
|3-2-1
|0-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|27
|0-2-1
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|15
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|13
|2-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|13
|23
|2-1-1
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|19
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|21
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|11
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|13
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Calgary
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|0-0-1
|4-1-0
|0-1-1
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|16
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|16
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|18
|18
|0-0-0
|3-2-1
|1-0-1
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|12
|15
|1-0-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|22
|20
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|19
|2-0-0
|0-2-1
|1-0-1
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|20
|1-1-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|21
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Colorado
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|17
|25
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|20
|1-1-0
|0-3-1
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|23
|0-1-0
|1-3-1
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|11
|30
|0-3-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
|Chicago
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12
|27
|0-3-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Columbus 4, Dallas 1
Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Carolina 4, Toronto 1
Florida 5, Arizona 3
Washington 7, Ottawa 5
St. Louis 3, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Nashville 3, San Jose 1
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.