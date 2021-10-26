All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida66001227124-0-02-0-01-0-0
Carolina5500102282-0-03-0-02-0-0
Washington64021026162-0-22-0-02-0-0
Buffalo6411919114-1-00-0-12-1-0
N.Y. Rangers7421915180-1-14-1-00-1-0
Columbus6420819154-1-00-1-01-1-0
Pittsburgh6312824172-1-11-0-10-0-0
Detroit6321720212-1-11-1-00-1-1
N.Y. Islanders6321715150-0-03-2-10-1-1
Tampa Bay7331721270-2-13-1-01-2-0
Boston4310614112-0-01-1-01-0-0
New Jersey5320614153-2-00-0-00-1-0
Philadelphia4211518132-1-10-0-00-0-0
Toronto7241513232-1-10-3-02-1-0
Ottawa6240415192-3-00-1-01-1-0
Montreal6150210211-3-00-2-01-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis55001025112-0-03-0-02-0-0
Edmonton55001024133-0-02-0-04-0-0
Calgary6411921150-0-14-1-00-1-1
Minnesota5410817162-1-02-0-01-1-0
San Jose6420820161-0-03-2-00-0-0
Vancouver6321718180-0-03-2-11-0-1
Dallas6330612151-0-02-3-00-0-0
Nashville7340622202-3-01-1-01-1-0
Winnipeg5221520192-0-00-2-11-0-1
Anaheim6231517201-1-01-2-11-1-0
Vegas6240415211-3-01-1-01-2-0
Colorado6240417251-2-01-2-01-1-0
Los Angeles6141314201-1-00-3-11-0-0
Seattle6141314230-1-01-3-10-2-0
Arizona6051111300-3-00-2-10-1-0
Chicago6051112270-3-00-2-10-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 4, Toronto 1

Florida 5, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Ottawa 5

St. Louis 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Nashville 3, San Jose 1

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you