EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Carolina57401258519313422-4-218-8-310-5-0
a-Florida58401358524317026-6-014-7-59-1-2
a-Tampa Bay56371368019616219-5-418-8-211-5-1
a-Toronto58371657921717620-7-217-9-39-4-0
m-N.Y. Rangers58361757717315019-5-317-12-28-4-0
m-Pittsburgh58341597718815615-9-519-6-410-4-2
Boston58351857517715817-10-218-8-312-3-1
Washington593118107219316614-11-517-7-510-5-1
Columbus58282735919021615-12-313-15-08-11-0
Detroit58242775517021816-12-48-15-36-9-2
N.Y. Islanders54222485214315212-12-410-12-46-5-1
Ottawa57213154715118311-16-210-15-35-10-1
New Jersey58213254717720713-14-38-18-28-10-2
Philadelphia571829104614419911-15-57-14-54-10-4
Buffalo59193284615721010-16-49-16-46-10-4
Montreal5715357371402178-17-17-18-65-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado59411358723017023-3-318-10-213-5-2
p-Calgary56341577519713916-5-518-10-28-6-1
c-St. Louis57331777320115720-7-213-10-511-5-2
c-Minnesota56341937121418417-6-117-13-28-7-1
p-Los Angeles58321977117216214-12-218-7-56-5-1
Nashville56322046817615616-10-016-10-412-5-1
p-Vegas59322346818617216-13-316-10-111-5-1
Dallas56322136716616220-7-112-14-213-8-2
Edmonton58312346618918615-12-016-11-413-4-0
Vancouver58292366416916813-10-316-13-38-4-5
Anaheim59272396317518716-11-411-12-510-7-3
Winnipeg582622106217617915-11-211-11-810-6-5
San Jose56242575514517913-13-311-12-44-6-3
Chicago59213085015520511-15-410-15-44-11-5
Arizona5718354401462079-20-19-15-36-11-1
Seattle60173764015521710-17-37-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Montreal 3

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT

Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

