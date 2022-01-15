All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|37
|25
|7
|5
|55
|149
|109
|20-3-0
|5-4-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|39
|25
|9
|5
|55
|132
|112
|13-4-3
|12-5-2
|9-5-1
|Carolina
|35
|25
|8
|2
|52
|119
|80
|12-4-1
|13-4-1
|4-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|24
|10
|4
|52
|110
|94
|10-3-2
|14-7-2
|5-1-0
|Washington
|38
|21
|8
|9
|51
|127
|104
|10-4-5
|11-4-4
|7-2-1
|Toronto
|35
|23
|9
|3
|49
|117
|88
|14-4-1
|9-5-2
|7-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|36
|21
|10
|5
|47
|118
|96
|10-5-2
|11-5-3
|5-2-0
|Boston
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|111
|90
|12-6-1
|10-5-1
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|38
|16
|17
|5
|37
|101
|128
|12-6-2
|4-11-3
|4-5-2
|Columbus
|35
|17
|17
|1
|35
|114
|122
|11-6-1
|6-11-0
|4-7-0
|Philadelphia
|36
|13
|16
|7
|33
|92
|122
|6-7-3
|7-9-4
|3-5-1
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|9-7-3
|5-11-2
|6-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|11
|13
|6
|28
|67
|84
|5-6-3
|6-7-3
|2-5-1
|Buffalo
|36
|11
|19
|6
|28
|96
|126
|6-11-2
|5-8-4
|3-5-3
|Ottawa
|30
|10
|18
|2
|22
|83
|108
|5-9-0
|5-9-2
|3-5-0
|Montreal
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|76
|131
|5-10-1
|2-14-4
|2-7-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|39
|24
|12
|3
|51
|121
|107
|11-6-0
|13-6-3
|9-2-1
|Colorado
|34
|23
|8
|3
|49
|147
|112
|15-2-1
|8-6-2
|7-3-1
|St. Louis
|37
|22
|10
|5
|49
|128
|99
|15-3-2
|7-7-3
|8-4-2
|Vegas
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|138
|117
|12-9-2
|11-5-0
|7-4-0
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|129
|105
|12-3-1
|10-7-1
|5-4-0
|Anaheim
|40
|19
|14
|7
|45
|120
|117
|12-6-4
|7-8-3
|7-2-3
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|13
|5
|43
|106
|96
|13-8-2
|6-5-3
|3-3-1
|San Jose
|38
|20
|17
|1
|41
|105
|117
|10-8-1
|10-9-0
|2-2-0
|Calgary
|34
|17
|11
|6
|40
|105
|87
|4-4-4
|13-7-2
|3-4-1
|Winnipeg
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|99
|10-6-1
|7-6-4
|5-3-2
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|10-6-0
|8-8-2
|8-2-0
|Dallas
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|98
|103
|14-3-1
|4-11-1
|6-5-1
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|94
|108
|8-7-1
|8-11-2
|5-3-3
|Chicago
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|90
|123
|7-7-3
|7-11-2
|3-5-3
|Seattle
|36
|10
|22
|4
|24
|98
|133
|6-11-2
|4-11-2
|2-9-0
|Arizona
|35
|8
|23
|4
|20
|77
|133
|4-12-1
|4-11-3
|3-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Florida 7, Dallas 1
Minnesota 7, Anaheim 3
Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Saturday's Games
Carolina 4, Vancouver 1
Boston 4, Nashville 3, OT
Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
New Jersey at Montreal, ppd
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
Monday's Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.