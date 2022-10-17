All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston330061682-0-01-0-01-0-0
N.Y. Rangers4310617122-0-01-1-00-0-0
Detroit320151271-0-11-0-01-0-0
Pittsburgh320151472-0-00-0-10-0-0
Carolina22004721-0-01-0-01-0-0
Philadelphia22004842-0-00-0-01-0-0
Florida321041090-0-02-1-01-1-0
Montreal422048112-0-00-2-01-1-0
Toronto4220411122-1-00-1-01-1-0
Washington4220413132-1-00-1-00-0-0
Buffalo21102751-1-00-0-01-1-0
N.Y. Islanders21102841-1-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay312028110-0-01-2-00-0-0
New Jersey202004100-1-00-1-00-1-0
Ottawa20200370-0-00-2-00-2-0
Columbus303005140-1-00-2-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas330061642-0-01-0-03-0-0
Vegas330061051-0-02-0-02-0-0
Calgary22004961-0-01-0-01-0-0
Colorado3210418131-0-01-1-02-0-0
Los Angeles4220416180-2-02-0-00-2-0
Nashville422049121-1-01-1-00-2-0
Seattle3111310120-1-01-0-11-1-1
St. Louis11002521-0-00-0-00-0-0
Edmonton21102871-1-00-0-01-1-0
Winnipeg21102681-0-00-1-00-1-0
Anaheim3120210171-0-00-2-01-0-0
Arizona312029140-0-01-2-00-0-0
Chicago31202780-0-01-2-00-1-0
Minnesota3030015240-3-00-0-00-1-0
Vancouver303009140-0-00-3-00-1-0
San Jose404006140-3-00-1-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Florida 3

Washington 6, Vancouver 4

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT

Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you