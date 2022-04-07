All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida704915610429421029-6-020-9-614-2-2
m-Carolina70451789823216825-6-420-11-412-7-1
a-Toronto70451969627021625-7-220-12-412-6-1
m-N.Y. Rangers71452069621718622-7-423-13-212-7-1
a-Boston70442159322319022-11-222-10-314-5-1
Tampa Bay70432079323320221-7-522-13-212-7-2
m-Pittsburgh714120109223719419-11-522-9-512-6-2
Washington703822108623020517-15-521-7-514-6-1
N.Y. Islanders69322897319218918-13-414-15-511-6-2
Columbus71333267222926518-14-415-18-29-15-0
Detroit71283496520527218-13-610-21-37-11-3
Buffalo712634116319725014-17-612-17-57-11-4
Ottawa69263765818722413-19-313-18-38-11-2
Philadelphia702237115518125013-17-69-20-56-12-4
New Jersey70244065421426116-16-48-24-29-13-2
Montreal701940114918126810-20-49-20-78-11-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Colorado705014610626819328-4-322-10-313-5-3
p-Calgary70421999324517521-8-721-11-212-7-2
c-Minnesota69432159125421524-7-219-14-310-9-1
c-St. Louis704020109025420323-9-417-11-613-5-3
p-Edmonton71412558725122623-12-018-13-517-5-0
p-Los Angeles723824108620720518-15-420-9-69-9-3
Nashville69402548423020122-11-018-14-414-6-1
Dallas69402638320420622-9-118-17-213-8-2
Vegas72392948222821520-14-319-15-115-6-1
Vancouver713328107620320314-14-619-14-49-5-6
Winnipeg713328107621822219-15-214-13-813-6-5
Anaheim722832126820123416-17-512-15-710-10-3
San Jose69293196718222016-15-513-16-48-8-4
Chicago702435115918824711-17-613-18-54-13-6
Seattle70224265018324612-20-310-22-35-16-0
Arizona70224354917725410-23-112-20-47-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

