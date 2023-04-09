All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston806312513129517133-4-330-8-217-5-3
x-Carolina795020910925420527-10-323-10-619-6-1
x-New Jersey805022810828022023-13-427-9-417-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers8047211210627321323-12-424-9-815-9-2
x-Toronto7947211110527021627-8-620-13-513-7-4
x-Tampa Bay80452969627525027-7-518-22-111-12-1
Florida80423179128526523-12-419-19-317-6-2
N.Y. Islanders80413099123721524-13-317-17-616-7-2
Pittsburgh804030109025825623-12-517-18-510-10-5
Buffalo78393278528228716-20-423-12-311-12-2
Ottawa80383578325526523-14-315-21-415-9-1
Detroit793534108023826419-16-516-18-59-13-3
Washington79343697724425317-16-617-20-311-9-4
Philadelphia802938137121327017-18-512-20-86-13-6
Montreal80314366822629817-20-314-23-36-18-1
Columbus79244785620631915-22-29-25-66-15-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas804922910726522724-15-125-7-812-9-3
x-Edmonton804823910531825822-12-626-11-318-6-1
x-Colorado794924610427121921-13-528-11-117-6-1
x-Dallas7944211410227321521-10-923-11-516-4-4
x-Minnesota7945241010023821625-11-420-13-615-7-1
x-Los Angeles8045251010027225425-11-420-14-613-8-3
x-Seattle79452689828324820-16-425-10-413-9-2
Winnipeg79443239123721825-13-219-19-117-7-0
Calgary803727169025824919-16-418-11-1215-6-4
Nashville79403188821922921-14-419-17-48-12-4
St. Louis80373678126129518-16-619-20-19-14-1
Vancouver79363677926929219-20-217-16-515-8-1
Arizona802839136922329021-14-47-25-99-11-6
San Jose79224116602293078-22-1114-19-54-12-8
Anaheim802345125820433012-23-411-22-87-15-2
Chicago79254865619329014-22-311-26-36-18-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO

Edmonton 6, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 7, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 2, New Jersey 1

Seattle 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, SO

Colorado 4, Los Angeles 3

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

