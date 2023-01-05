All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston372944621408319-0-310-4-16-3-2
Carolina3925865612410412-4-113-4-510-2-0
Toronto3923975313110513-3-410-6-35-1-1
New Jersey39241235113210310-10-214-2-16-5-2
N.Y. Rangers4022126501311099-7-413-5-25-6-0
Washington41221365013711512-5-310-8-35-2-1
Tampa Bay37241214913110815-4-19-8-08-5-0
N.Y. Islanders40221624612811012-6-010-10-29-4-0
Pittsburgh37191264412211110-4-49-8-25-3-2
Buffalo3619152401431228-8-211-7-06-7-1
Detroit3616137391111229-7-37-6-44-6-2
Ottawa38181733911611611-8-17-9-26-5-0
Florida39171843812913410-6-37-12-15-3-1
Philadelphia3915177371081278-9-17-8-64-7-4
Montreal3915213331041487-10-08-11-33-6-0
Columbus371124224961489-12-12-12-13-8-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas40261225413411311-9-015-3-25-5-2
Dallas40231165213910911-4-312-7-38-2-3
Los Angeles41221365013514012-6-210-7-46-4-2
Winnipeg3824131491229714-6-010-7-111-3-0
Seattle37211244613111810-8-211-4-28-4-2
Minnesota37221324612110312-7-110-6-17-3-0
Edmonton40211724414213510-11-111-6-15-5-0
Calgary39181474312211911-7-27-7-58-3-2
Colorado3619143411071049-7-310-7-08-3-1
St. Louis3919173411251437-8-212-9-14-5-1
Nashville3717146401051139-6-38-8-34-5-3
Vancouver3716183351271477-10-19-8-210-3-0
Arizona3713195311071397-3-26-16-31-2-2
San Jose3912207311201464-10-68-10-12-6-5
Anaheim391124426901587-10-14-14-35-5-1
Chicago37825420801415-14-23-11-20-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you