All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston1110102050286-0-04-1-02-1-0
New Jersey118301640284-2-04-1-02-2-0
Carolina107211533282-1-05-1-13-1-0
Buffalo107301443284-2-03-1-02-2-0
N.Y. Islanders117401441274-2-03-2-02-1-0
N.Y. Rangers126421434363-2-23-2-01-2-0
Tampa Bay116411335352-1-14-3-02-0-0
Florida116411336363-0-13-4-02-1-1
Philadelphia105321226273-1-12-2-11-0-2
Detroit105321231334-1-11-2-11-2-0
Toronto115421232324-1-01-3-21-1-0
Washington125521233353-1-12-4-11-0-1
Montreal115511130343-2-02-3-12-1-0
Pittsburgh114521040413-0-11-5-11-0-0
Ottawa10460837364-2-00-4-01-4-0
Columbus10370626442-4-01-3-01-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas1210202040235-1-05-1-04-1-0
Dallas117311540254-1-03-2-14-0-0
Edmonton117401444364-4-03-0-02-1-0
Seattle126421442382-3-14-1-12-2-1
Winnipeg106311329273-1-03-2-13-1-0
Los Angeles136611344492-3-04-3-10-2-0
Chicago115421234354-2-11-2-10-1-1
Minnesota115511135402-4-03-1-11-1-0
Calgary95401029294-4-01-0-02-2-0
Colorado9441929271-1-13-3-02-0-1
Nashville11461930372-3-12-3-01-2-0
Vancouver11362838452-3-01-3-22-1-0
San Jose13382834461-5-22-3-00-1-1
Arizona10361728431-2-12-4-00-1-1
Anaheim11371731522-1-01-6-12-2-0
St. Louis9360621351-4-02-2-00-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Vegas 5, Ottawa 4

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, St. Louis 2

Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Nashville 4, Calgary 1

New Jersey 4, Edmonton 3

Dallas 7, Arizona 2

Vancouver 8, Anaheim 5

Florida 4, San Jose 3, SO

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

