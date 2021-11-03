All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina99001837155-0-04-0-02-0-0
Florida98011736185-0-03-0-13-0-1
N.Y. Rangers106221424221-1-15-1-11-1-0
Washington95131332223-0-32-1-02-0-0
Columbus96301232284-1-02-2-02-2-0
Philadelphia85211128213-1-12-1-00-0-0
Tampa Bay95311129302-2-13-1-01-2-0
Buffalo95311128224-1-01-2-12-1-0
Toronto105411125294-1-11-3-03-1-0
Detroit104421029342-1-22-3-00-3-2
New Jersey8431921253-2-11-1-01-1-1
N.Y. Islanders7322817180-0-03-2-20-1-1
Boston7430818203-0-01-3-02-1-0
Pittsburgh8332826252-3-11-0-10-1-0
Ottawa9351724302-3-01-2-11-1-0
Montreal11380622342-3-01-5-02-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton98101644255-1-03-0-06-0-0
Calgary96121431181-0-25-1-00-1-1
St. Louis76101229153-1-03-0-03-1-0
San Jose96301227223-1-03-2-00-0-0
Winnipeg95221232293-0-02-2-22-0-1
Minnesota96301227303-1-03-2-01-2-0
Anaheim114431135353-2-11-2-21-1-1
Nashville105501030343-3-02-2-01-1-0
Colorado9441930362-2-12-2-03-1-0
Vancouver10451925271-3-03-2-11-1-1
Vegas9450821302-3-02-2-02-2-0
Dallas9342818261-1-12-3-10-0-1
Los Angeles9351724273-2-00-3-11-0-0
Seattle10361725332-2-01-4-10-3-0
Chicago11182425421-4-10-4-10-2-0
Arizona10091113420-3-00-6-10-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, Vegas 0

Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

Montreal 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT

Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0

San Jose 5, Buffalo 3

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Edmonton 5, Nashville 2

Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

