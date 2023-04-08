All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|78
|61
|12
|5
|127
|288
|167
|32-4-3
|29-8-2
|17-5-3
|x-Carolina
|79
|50
|20
|9
|109
|254
|205
|27-10-3
|23-10-6
|19-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|79
|50
|21
|8
|108
|279
|218
|23-13-4
|27-8-4
|17-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|46
|21
|12
|104
|269
|213
|23-12-4
|23-9-8
|14-9-2
|x-Toronto
|78
|46
|21
|11
|103
|263
|215
|26-8-6
|20-13-5
|12-7-4
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|45
|28
|6
|96
|271
|243
|27-7-5
|18-21-1
|11-11-1
|Pittsburgh
|80
|40
|30
|10
|90
|258
|256
|23-12-5
|17-18-5
|10-10-5
|Florida
|79
|41
|31
|7
|89
|281
|263
|23-12-4
|18-19-3
|17-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|40
|30
|9
|89
|233
|215
|23-13-3
|17-17-6
|15-7-2
|Buffalo
|78
|39
|32
|7
|85
|282
|287
|16-20-4
|23-12-3
|11-12-2
|Ottawa
|79
|37
|35
|7
|81
|248
|261
|22-14-3
|15-21-4
|14-9-1
|Detroit
|79
|35
|34
|10
|80
|238
|264
|19-16-5
|16-18-5
|9-13-3
|Washington
|78
|34
|35
|9
|77
|242
|249
|17-15-6
|17-20-3
|11-9-4
|Philadelphia
|78
|29
|36
|13
|71
|210
|261
|17-17-5
|12-19-8
|6-12-6
|Montreal
|79
|31
|42
|6
|68
|225
|291
|17-20-3
|14-22-3
|6-17-1
|Columbus
|78
|24
|46
|8
|56
|206
|315
|15-21-2
|9-25-6
|6-14-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|79
|49
|22
|8
|106
|264
|225
|24-15-1
|25-7-7
|12-9-3
|x-Edmonton
|79
|47
|23
|9
|103
|312
|257
|22-12-6
|25-11-3
|17-6-1
|x-Colorado
|77
|47
|24
|6
|100
|262
|212
|21-13-5
|26-11-1
|17-6-1
|x-Dallas
|78
|43
|21
|14
|100
|271
|214
|20-10-9
|23-11-5
|16-4-4
|x-Los Angeles
|79
|45
|24
|10
|100
|269
|250
|25-10-4
|20-14-6
|13-8-3
|x-Minnesota
|78
|44
|24
|10
|98
|233
|213
|24-11-4
|20-13-6
|14-7-1
|x-Seattle
|78
|44
|26
|8
|96
|276
|245
|19-16-4
|25-10-4
|13-9-2
|Winnipeg
|78
|43
|32
|3
|89
|235
|218
|24-13-2
|19-19-1
|16-7-0
|Calgary
|79
|37
|27
|15
|89
|256
|246
|19-16-4
|18-11-11
|15-6-3
|Nashville
|78
|40
|30
|8
|88
|219
|227
|21-14-4
|19-16-4
|8-11-4
|St. Louis
|79
|37
|35
|7
|81
|258
|290
|18-16-6
|19-19-1
|9-13-1
|Vancouver
|78
|35
|36
|7
|77
|266
|290
|18-20-2
|17-16-5
|14-8-1
|Arizona
|79
|27
|39
|13
|67
|218
|286
|20-14-4
|7-25-9
|9-11-6
|San Jose
|78
|22
|40
|16
|60
|228
|301
|8-21-11
|14-19-5
|4-11-8
|Chicago
|78
|25
|47
|6
|56
|190
|283
|14-22-3
|11-25-3
|6-18-1
|Anaheim
|78
|23
|45
|10
|56
|196
|320
|12-23-3
|11-22-7
|7-15-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 4, Carolina 3
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1
Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.