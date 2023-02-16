All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston5441858720111522-2-319-6-29-4-3
m-Carolina54361088018414618-6-218-4-614-4-1
m-New Jersey54351457518614515-10-220-4-310-5-2
a-Toronto55331487418614721-6-412-8-47-5-2
a-Tampa Bay54351637319115721-4-214-12-19-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers54321487218414516-9-416-5-47-6-1
Pittsburgh53271796317216415-6-412-11-55-4-4
Washington57282366217416614-11-314-12-39-5-1
Florida58282466220220015-8-313-16-310-3-2
N.Y. Islanders57272376116415816-10-311-13-410-5-1
Detroit54262086017017514-11-312-9-56-8-2
Buffalo53272245819718511-14-216-8-26-8-1
Ottawa53262435516117015-12-111-12-29-5-0
Philadelphia552223105414917111-14-311-9-76-8-4
Montreal55232845015020014-14-19-14-34-10-1
Columbus55173443814020812-17-25-17-24-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Dallas553014117118314215-6-715-8-410-2-3
c-Winnipeg55342016917514320-8-014-12-114-4-0
p-Vegas54321846817715215-13-017-5-46-7-2
p-Los Angeles55301876718418516-9-214-9-59-4-2
p-Seattle54301866618717013-10-317-8-39-6-2
Edmonton55301966620518113-11-417-8-210-6-0
c-Colorado53291956316314913-9-416-10-110-4-1
Minnesota54282156116115716-10-212-11-38-7-0
Calgary552519116117717114-10-211-9-99-3-2
Nashville52252165614215614-10-311-11-35-7-3
St. Louis54262535517219413-12-213-13-17-9-1
Arizona55192884614719112-8-27-20-64-6-4
Vancouver55213044618622710-15-111-15-310-5-0
San Jose55172711451672075-13-712-14-42-8-6
Anaheim5517326401382309-15-18-17-56-7-1
Chicago53163253712719510-16-36-16-24-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4

Buffalo 7, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 1

Florida 6, Washington 3

Carolina 6, Montreal 2

Boston 5, Nashville 0

Detroit 5, Calgary 2

St. Louis 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

