All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston252131431005314-0-17-3-05-3-0
New Jersey26214143965710-3-111-1-05-2-0
Toronto2716563883668-2-38-3-34-1-1
Carolina2614663477735-3-19-3-54-1-0
Pittsburgh2614843293797-3-27-5-24-0-1
N.Y. Islanders27161103286739-5-07-6-06-2-0
Detroit2513753181787-4-36-3-22-3-2
Tampa Bay2515913186798-4-17-5-05-3-0
N.Y. Rangers27121052982805-6-47-4-11-4-0
Florida26121042890886-2-36-8-13-1-1
Montreal26131122880926-6-07-5-23-2-0
Washington28121242878867-4-15-8-33-2-1
Buffalo261213125105966-8-16-5-04-6-1
Philadelphia2791352365896-8-13-5-42-5-4
Ottawa25101412177836-8-04-6-12-4-0
Columbus25815218711056-10-12-5-13-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2719713994717-5-012-2-15-4-1
Winnipeg24167133796110-3-06-4-18-2-0
Seattle2515733390797-6-28-1-17-2-1
Dallas2614753398767-3-37-4-26-2-3
Los Angeles28141043297997-5-27-5-22-4-2
Edmonton27151203097958-7-07-5-03-2-0
Calgary261310329817910-5-13-5-23-2-0
Minnesota25131022881797-6-16-4-14-2-0
Colorado24131012778705-4-18-6-05-2-1
Nashville2312922663707-3-25-6-03-3-0
Vancouver261112325911015-6-16-6-25-2-0
St. Louis261214024801005-6-07-8-02-3-0
San Jose28816420821032-8-46-8-01-3-3
Arizona2471341863891-2-16-11-30-2-2
Chicago2571441861914-7-23-7-20-5-1
Anaheim27717317691145-6-02-11-33-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Chicago 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 2

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Montreal 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 9, Columbus 4

Calgary 5, Minnesota 3

Boston 4, Colorado 0

Edmonton 8, Arizona 2

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

