EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Carolina55381258118813220-4-218-8-310-5-0
a-Tampa Bay54361267818615219-5-417-7-211-5-1
a-Florida54361357722116124-6-012-7-57-1-2
m-Pittsburgh57341497718515215-8-519-6-410-4-2
m-N.Y. Rangers55351557516513819-5-316-10-28-4-0
a-Toronto54351547419815719-6-116-9-39-4-0
Boston55331847016614816-10-117-8-312-3-1
Washington56291896718015613-11-516-7-410-5-1
Columbus55282525818220015-11-213-14-08-10-0
Detroit55242565416119716-11-38-14-36-8-2
N.Y. Islanders52212385013314711-11-410-12-45-5-1
Philadelphia551728104413919210-15-57-13-54-10-4
Buffalo5618308441532009-14-49-16-46-9-4
Ottawa53192954313716910-16-29-13-35-10-1
New Jersey55193154316820011-13-38-18-28-10-2
Montreal5514347351322108-17-16-17-65-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado55401148421915523-3-217-8-213-5-2
p-Calgary53321477118613015-4-517-10-27-6-1
c-St. Louis54321667019214819-6-213-10-411-5-2
c-Minnesota53321836720017116-5-116-13-28-6-1
p-Los Angeles56301976716616014-12-216-7-56-5-1
p-Vegas56312146618216615-13-316-8-111-5-1
Dallas54312036515915720-7-111-13-212-7-2
Nashville54302046416615515-10-015-10-411-5-1
Edmonton55302146418217514-11-016-10-413-3-0
Anaheim57262296116917715-11-411-11-59-7-3
Vancouver56272366015816112-10-315-13-38-4-5
Winnipeg552421105816617014-10-210-11-810-6-5
San Jose54242465414316813-12-311-12-34-6-2
Chicago56202884814119210-14-410-14-44-11-5
Seattle56173453914419910-17-37-17-24-13-0
Arizona5415354341241968-20-17-15-36-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

