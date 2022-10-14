All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
N.Y. Rangers220041041-0-01-0-00-0-0
Boston11002520-0-01-0-00-0-0
Buffalo11002411-0-00-0-01-0-0
Carolina11002411-0-00-0-01-0-0
Florida11002310-0-01-0-00-0-0
Montreal11002431-0-00-0-01-0-0
Philadelphia11002521-0-00-0-01-0-0
Pittsburgh11002621-0-00-0-00-0-0
Toronto21102661-0-00-1-00-1-0
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus10100140-0-00-1-00-1-0
N.Y. Islanders10100130-1-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey10100250-0-00-1-00-1-0
Ottawa10100140-0-00-1-00-1-0
Tampa Bay10100130-0-00-1-00-0-0
Washington20200480-1-00-1-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas22004531-0-01-0-01-0-0
Nashville32104871-1-01-0-00-1-0
Seattle210131170-0-01-0-11-0-1
Anaheim11002541-0-00-0-01-0-0
Calgary11002531-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas11002410-0-01-0-01-0-0
Edmonton11002531-0-00-0-01-0-0
Colorado21102871-0-00-1-01-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona10100260-0-00-1-00-0-0
Minnesota10100370-1-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver10100350-0-00-1-00-1-0
Chicago20200260-0-00-2-00-1-0
Los Angeles202005110-2-00-0-00-2-0
San Jose20200370-1-00-1-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Washington 2

Carolina 4, Columbus 1

Montreal 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 5, Colorado 3

Vegas 1, Chicago 0

Friday's Games

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

