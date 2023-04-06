All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston786112512728816732-4-329-8-217-5-3
x-Carolina785019910925120127-10-323-9-619-6-1
x-New Jersey795021810827921823-13-427-8-417-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers7946211210426921323-12-423-9-814-9-2
x-Toronto7846211110326321526-8-620-13-512-7-4
x-Tampa Bay79452869627124327-7-518-21-111-11-1
Florida79413178928126323-12-418-19-317-6-2
N.Y. Islanders79403098923321523-13-317-17-615-7-2
Pittsburgh793930108825325523-12-516-18-510-10-5
Buffalo77383278327828415-20-423-12-311-12-2
Ottawa79373578124826122-14-315-21-414-9-1
Detroit783533108023725919-15-516-18-59-13-3
Washington78343597724224917-15-617-20-311-9-4
Philadelphia782936137121026117-17-512-19-86-12-6
Montreal79314266822529117-20-314-22-36-17-1
Columbus78244685620631515-21-29-25-66-14-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas784822810425922323-15-125-7-711-9-3
x-Edmonton794723910331225722-12-625-11-317-6-1
x-Dallas7843211410027121420-10-923-11-516-4-4
x-Los Angeles7845231010026724525-10-420-13-613-7-3
x-Colorado76462469825621021-13-525-11-117-6-1
x-Minnesota784424109823321324-11-420-13-614-7-1
Seattle77432689427224318-16-425-10-413-9-2
Winnipeg78433238923521824-13-219-19-116-7-0
Calgary793727158925624619-16-418-11-1115-6-3
Nashville78403088821922721-14-419-16-48-11-4
St. Louis79373578125829018-16-619-19-19-13-1
Vancouver77343677526329017-20-217-16-514-8-1
Arizona782738136721628220-14-47-24-99-11-6
San Jose77223916602262958-20-1114-19-54-11-8
Chicago77254665619028014-22-311-24-36-18-1
Anaheim782345105619632012-23-311-22-77-15-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 3, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 8, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1

Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT

Montreal 6, Washington 2

Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

