All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina330061131-0-02-0-01-0-0
Philadelphia330061162-0-01-0-01-0-0
Boston4310621152-0-01-1-01-1-0
N.Y. Rangers4310617122-0-01-1-00-0-0
Detroit320151271-0-11-0-01-0-0
Pittsburgh320151472-0-00-0-10-0-0
Buffalo321041171-1-01-0-01-1-0
Florida321041090-0-02-1-01-1-0
N.Y. Islanders321041362-1-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal422048112-0-00-2-01-1-0
Toronto4220411122-1-00-1-01-1-0
Washington4220413132-1-00-1-00-0-0
New Jersey312028121-1-00-1-00-1-0
Ottawa3120210121-0-00-2-01-2-0
Columbus413029171-1-00-2-00-1-0
Tampa Bay4130210140-1-01-2-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary330061282-0-01-0-02-0-0
Dallas330061332-0-01-0-03-0-0
Vegas431061281-0-02-1-02-1-0
Los Angeles5320623240-2-03-0-00-2-0
Nashville5221515191-1-11-1-00-2-0
Colorado3210414101-0-01-1-02-0-0
Seattle4121311160-2-01-0-11-1-1
St. Louis11002521-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg21102551-0-00-1-00-1-0
Arizona312029140-0-01-2-00-0-0
Chicago31202780-0-01-2-00-1-0
Edmonton3120210111-2-00-0-01-1-0
Anaheim4130212211-0-00-3-01-0-0
Vancouver4031112180-0-00-3-10-1-0
Minnesota3030012200-3-00-0-00-1-0
San Jose505008190-3-00-2-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Florida 3

Washington 6, Vancouver 4

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT

Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 5, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2

Columbus 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Ottawa 7, Boston 5

N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2

Calgary 3, Vegas 2

Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

