EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida47321056919413923-3-09-7-56-1-2
a-Tampa Bay46301066615713016-4-414-6-29-5-1
m-Carolina423192641479816-4-115-5-16-4-0
m-N.Y. Rangers47301346414512215-4-215-9-26-3-0
m-Pittsburgh46271186215412413-6-514-5-36-2-1
a-Toronto42291036115311216-4-113-6-28-2-0
Washington47251395915213012-8-513-5-48-2-1
Boston43261435513112015-8-111-6-210-3-1
Detroit47202164613016214-9-36-12-36-6-2
Columbus43202214113615912-10-18-12-06-8-0
N.Y. Islanders391617638931059-10-37-7-35-5-1
Philadelphia4515228381131528-10-47-12-43-9-2
Buffalo4514247351171577-12-37-12-44-7-4
New Jersey46152653512716710-11-35-15-27-7-2
Ottawa4115224341141378-11-17-11-34-6-0
Montreal44829723991725-13-13-16-62-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado4432846818312920-2-212-6-211-3-2
c-Nashville46281446014412514-7-014-7-410-3-1
c-Minnesota41281035916112014-3-114-7-28-4-1
St. Louis44261355715312117-5-29-8-39-5-2
p-Vegas46271635715813714-10-213-6-17-4-0
p-Los Angeles47241675513613013-10-211-6-54-4-1
p-Anaheim48231695514113713-7-410-9-57-2-3
Calgary4223136521361047-4-416-9-24-5-1
Edmonton42231634914213812-8-011-8-310-2-0
Dallas43231824812913115-6-18-12-16-5-1
San Jose46222044812614211-9-211-11-23-3-0
Vancouver4620206461151268-8-312-12-35-3-5
Winnipeg42181774312012810-8-18-9-66-4-2
Chicago4616237391121568-11-38-12-43-9-4
Seattle4615274341211599-14-26-13-23-10-0
Arizona451130426991695-16-16-14-34-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

