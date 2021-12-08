All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida25174438967114-1-03-3-44-0-2
Washington2616463892659-1-47-3-26-1-0
Toronto27187238856611-3-17-4-16-1-0
N.Y. Rangers2417433774598-1-19-3-25-1-0
Tampa Bay2516543684678-3-28-2-25-2-1
Carolina2417613579547-3-010-3-13-2-0
Pittsburgh2512852975685-5-27-3-32-2-0
Detroit26131032973839-3-24-7-14-4-2
Columbus24131102680809-3-04-8-02-5-0
Boston2112812561567-4-15-4-06-3-1
New Jersey239952367796-4-33-5-23-1-2
Philadelphia2381142056794-6-24-5-22-3-1
Buffalo2581431970926-7-12-7-23-4-2
N.Y. Islanders2161051743640-4-26-6-30-4-1
Ottawa2471611563934-9-03-7-11-3-0
Montreal2761831561964-9-12-9-22-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota25186137967210-2-08-4-15-2-0
Calgary2615653584564-2-311-4-22-4-1
Anaheim2714853389789-4-25-4-36-1-2
Edmonton2416803287749-3-07-5-07-2-0
St. Louis2513843084738-3-15-5-34-3-2
Nashville25141012973708-5-06-5-14-2-1
San Jose26141112971716-4-18-7-02-0-0
Colorado2213722892767-2-16-5-14-2-0
Dallas2213722864599-2-14-5-14-2-1
Vegas24141002881738-5-06-5-05-4-0
Winnipeg2512942876729-4-13-5-33-2-2
Los Angeles24101042464676-6-24-4-22-2-1
Seattle2591422073906-7-03-7-21-5-0
Chicago2591422056815-6-14-8-13-3-0
Vancouver2691522064804-7-15-8-12-3-2
Arizona2551821244932-7-13-11-12-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Colorado 7, Philadelphia 5

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Washington 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Dallas 4, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 0

Pittsburgh 6, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3

Nashville 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1

San Jose 5, Calgary 3

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

