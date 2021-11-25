All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida19142331734811-0-03-2-33-0-2
Carolina1814312958366-1-08-2-12-1-0
Washington2012352970476-1-36-2-24-1-0
Toronto2114612957479-3-15-3-06-1-0
N.Y. Rangers1912432755525-1-17-3-24-1-0
Tampa Bay1811432559526-3-25-1-13-2-1
Columbus1711602260517-3-04-3-02-4-0
Pittsburgh199642258535-4-24-2-21-2-0
Detroit219932158696-2-23-7-12-4-2
Boston1610602051446-2-04-4-06-2-0
New Jersey178542050525-3-23-2-22-1-2
Philadelphia188642044504-3-24-3-22-0-1
Buffalo1971021654665-5-12-5-12-3-1
N.Y. Islanders165921232510-3-05-6-20-3-1
Montreal2151421247764-6-11-8-12-3-1
Ottawa174121947693-7-01-5-11-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary2012352968383-1-39-2-20-2-1
Edmonton1914502874578-1-06-4-06-0-0
Minnesota1912612567615-2-07-4-13-2-0
Vegas2012802464617-4-05-4-04-2-0
Anaheim2010732365567-3-13-4-24-1-1
St. Louis1910722263535-3-15-4-14-3-1
Winnipeg199642255517-2-12-4-33-0-2
Colorado1610512166516-2-14-3-03-1-0
San Jose1910812156575-3-15-5-01-0-0
Nashville1910812152555-4-05-4-14-1-1
Los Angeles198831949525-5-13-3-21-0-0
Dallas178721847525-2-13-5-11-2-1
Chicago1961121442634-4-12-7-12-3-0
Vancouver2061221447663-6-13-6-11-3-2
Seattle1961211354695-6-01-6-10-5-0
Arizona2041421037742-5-12-9-11-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 0

Dallas 4, Edmonton 1

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 0

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Washington 6, Montreal 3

Detroit 4, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 5, Nashville 2

Colorado 5, Anaheim 2

Seattle 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2

Edmonton 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Ottawa 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

