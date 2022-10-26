All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston76101230205-0-01-1-01-1-0
Carolina6411920141-0-03-1-11-0-0
Florida7421921212-0-12-2-01-1-1
Pittsburgh7421930213-0-01-2-11-0-0
Buffalo6420823161-1-03-1-01-1-0
Ottawa6420825184-0-00-2-01-2-0
Philadelphia6420817142-1-02-1-01-0-0
Detroit6312822182-1-11-0-11-0-0
New Jersey7430823222-2-02-1-01-2-0
Toronto7430819183-1-01-2-01-1-0
Washington7430825243-1-01-2-01-0-0
N.Y. Rangers7322822232-1-21-1-00-1-0
Montreal7340617213-2-00-2-01-1-0
Tampa Bay7340620231-1-02-3-01-0-0
Columbus8350625332-3-01-2-01-2-0
N.Y. Islanders6240419182-2-00-2-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas86201226163-1-03-1-03-1-0
Calgary65101022174-1-01-0-02-0-0
Dallas7421923152-0-02-2-13-0-0
Colorado7421925211-1-13-1-02-0-1
Chicago6420820173-0-01-2-00-1-0
Los Angeles8440828331-2-03-2-00-2-0
Seattle8332826281-2-12-1-11-1-1
St. Louis431061191-0-02-1-00-1-0
Edmonton6330622203-3-00-0-01-1-0
Winnipeg6330616172-1-01-2-02-1-0
Minnesota6231522281-3-01-0-10-1-0
Nashville7241516241-2-11-2-00-2-0
Arizona6240419290-0-02-4-00-0-0
San Jose9270417270-4-02-3-00-1-0
Anaheim6141314281-0-00-4-11-0-0
Vancouver7052218300-2-00-3-20-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Dallas 2

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3

Vegas 3, Toronto 1

Carolina 3, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 4, Florida 2

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 5, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

