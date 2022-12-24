All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston332742561307418-0-29-4-06-3-0
Carolina342266501069010-3-112-3-59-1-0
Toronto342176481118213-2-38-5-35-1-1
New Jersey3422102461158710-8-112-2-15-5-1
Pittsburgh331995431149510-3-39-6-25-1-2
N.Y. Rangers351911543116968-6-411-5-14-5-0
Washington36191344211110211-5-18-8-33-2-1
Tampa Bay3220111411159712-4-18-7-07-5-0
N.Y. Islanders3519142401129810-6-09-8-27-4-0
Detroit321411735981058-6-36-5-43-5-2
Buffalo3216142341271097-8-29-6-04-6-1
Florida3515164341141208-5-37-11-14-3-1
Montreal341516333951187-9-08-7-33-4-0
Ottawa3314163311001068-8-16-8-24-4-0
Philadelphia351117729901197-9-14-8-64-7-4
Columbus331021222891358-11-12-10-13-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas36241114912610410-9-014-2-15-4-1
Dallas352096461259910-4-310-5-36-2-3
Los Angeles37191264412112810-5-29-7-45-4-2
Winnipeg3421121431118812-5-09-7-111-2-0
Seattle3218104401131049-6-29-4-27-2-2
Colorado32191124096849-5-210-6-08-2-1
Minnesota3319122401069511-6-18-6-15-2-0
Edmonton3518152381261229-9-19-6-13-4-0
Calgary34151273710910810-6-25-6-55-2-2
St. Louis3416162341091286-7-110-9-13-4-1
Nashville32141353382988-5-36-8-24-4-3
Vancouver3315153331141296-9-19-6-29-2-0
San Jose3511186281081294-10-57-8-12-5-5
Arizona321116527871175-3-26-13-30-2-2
Anaheim34922321821455-8-04-14-34-5-0
Chicago32820420751225-12-23-8-20-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Boston 4, New Jersey 3

Washington 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1

Dallas 4, Montreal 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 2, OT

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

