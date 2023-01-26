All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston4838648018310122-1-316-5-18-4-2
Carolina4730986815412614-5-216-4-613-3-1
Toronto49301186816612919-3-411-8-47-3-2
New Jersey48311346616812913-10-218-3-29-5-2
Tampa Bay47311516317013919-4-112-11-09-5-0
N.Y. Rangers48261486015312812-9-414-5-46-6-1
Washington51261965816114414-8-312-11-38-4-1
Pittsburgh48241595715714714-5-410-10-55-4-4
Buffalo48261935518316211-12-215-7-16-8-1
Florida50232165217117612-6-311-15-38-3-2
N.Y. Islanders50232255114414313-9-210-13-39-5-1
Detroit47211885014515812-10-39-8-56-8-2
Philadelphia50202194913816210-12-210-9-76-7-4
Ottawa47212334513515313-11-18-12-26-5-0
Montreal49202544413017911-13-19-12-34-8-1
Columbus48153033312518611-15-14-15-24-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas50281396517113013-5-515-8-49-2-3
Winnipeg50311816316313117-7-014-11-112-4-0
Seattle47281456117214512-9-316-5-29-5-2
Vegas49291736115814214-13-015-4-35-7-2
Los Angeles50271766016317014-9-213-8-49-4-2
Edmonton49271845818016012-11-315-7-110-6-0
Minnesota47261745614813614-8-112-9-38-4-0
Colorado47261835514713112-9-314-9-08-4-1
Calgary49231795515515114-9-29-8-78-3-2
Nashville48241865413714114-7-310-11-35-6-3
St. Louis49232334915217710-12-213-11-16-7-1
Vancouver4819263411611949-13-110-13-210-5-0
San Jose49142510381471875-12-79-13-32-8-6
Arizona49162853713017510-8-26-20-32-6-2
Anaheim4915295351232048-13-17-16-46-6-1
Chicago4715284341151699-16-26-12-23-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT

Columbus 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Seattle 6, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Chicago 5, Calgary 1

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

