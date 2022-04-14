All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida735215611030521631-6-021-9-615-2-2
x-Carolina744818810424717727-7-421-11-413-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers754821610223119124-8-424-13-214-8-1
x-Toronto734720610027922626-8-221-12-413-7-1
a-Tampa Bay73442189623920522-7-622-14-213-7-3
Boston73452359522919922-12-223-11-315-5-1
m-Pittsburgh754222119524721020-12-522-10-612-8-3
Washington734122109224921219-15-522-7-516-6-1
N.Y. Islanders72342997720020019-13-415-16-513-6-2
Columbus74353367624027419-15-416-18-29-16-0
Detroit732835106621028118-14-710-21-37-12-3
Buffalo752737116520826614-17-613-20-58-13-4
Ottawa73274066019723713-21-314-19-39-11-2
New Jersey73264165822727116-17-410-24-29-13-2
Philadelphia742340115719026913-19-610-21-57-14-4
Montreal742043115119328410-21-410-22-78-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Colorado735314611228420129-4-324-10-314-5-3
p-Calgary73451999925818122-8-723-11-215-7-2
c-Minnesota72452169626822326-7-219-14-410-9-2
c-St. Louis734320109626820925-9-418-11-614-5-3
p-Edmonton74422669025623523-12-119-14-518-5-0
Nashville73422658923721023-12-019-14-514-6-1
Dallas73422748821521723-10-219-17-214-8-2
p-Los Angeles763927108822022518-16-421-11-69-10-3
Vegas74402958523822121-14-319-15-215-6-2
Vancouver743628108221721016-14-620-14-411-5-6
Winnipeg743528118123023219-15-316-13-813-6-6
Anaheim752933137121024516-17-513-16-810-10-3
San Jose722933106818622916-16-513-17-58-10-4
Chicago732438115919426011-20-613-18-54-14-6
Seattle73234465218925512-21-311-23-35-18-0
Arizona73224654918127110-25-112-21-47-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 5, Montreal 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 9, Los Angeles 3

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you