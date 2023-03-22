All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston705411511326515128-3-326-8-214-5-3
m-Carolina694615810023217924-8-222-7-618-5-1
m-New Jersey71451889824719319-13-426-5-414-5-2
a-Toronto70421999323919425-7-517-12-410-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers714120109224119421-12-420-8-611-8-2
a-Tampa Bay72422469025022125-7-517-17-111-9-1
N.Y. Islanders72372788221519821-12-316-15-513-6-1
Florida71362877925024121-10-415-18-313-4-2
Pittsburgh703426107822422819-11-515-15-58-9-5
Washington72333187422722616-14-517-17-311-7-3
Ottawa71343257322123119-13-315-19-212-7-1
Buffalo70333167225126313-20-320-11-310-11-1
Detroit70313097120623117-14-414-16-57-13-2
Philadelphia702632126418723214-16-512-16-76-11-6
Montreal71283766220126415-17-313-20-35-14-1
Columbus70224175118927313-20-29-21-55-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas71442169423520022-14-122-7-59-8-2
p-Los Angeles714120109224722923-9-418-11-611-4-3
c-Dallas713819149024719917-9-921-10-513-3-4
c-Minnesota71412289021219222-11-319-11-512-7-1
c-Colorado69412268823119119-11-522-11-114-5-1
p-Edmonton71402388827924019-12-521-11-312-6-0
Seattle70392478524522716-15-423-9-311-8-2
Winnipeg72402938321820322-12-218-17-116-7-0
Calgary723225157923122616-14-416-11-1111-5-3
Nashville69352687819820517-12-418-14-47-10-4
St. Louis70313366822025515-16-516-17-18-12-1
Vancouver70313456723726516-18-115-16-413-6-0
Arizona712733116520024620-11-37-22-89-9-5
Anaheim712338105618428812-19-311-19-77-11-2
Chicago70244065417524914-18-310-22-36-15-1
San Jose71193715532042746-20-1013-17-53-9-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Vegas 4, Vancouver 3

Calgary 5, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

