All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Carolina52371147818212219-4-218-7-29-4-0
a-Florida53351357521816123-6-012-7-56-1-2
a-Tampa Bay51341167417714417-4-417-7-29-5-1
m-Pittsburgh55331487417814815-8-518-6-310-4-1
a-Toronto52341447219214919-5-115-9-39-3-0
m-N.Y. Rangers53331557115713417-5-316-10-27-4-0
Boston52311746615114216-10-115-7-312-3-1
Washington54281796517315112-10-516-7-49-5-1
Columbus53272515517519314-11-113-14-07-10-0
Detroit53232465215619115-11-38-13-36-7-2
N.Y. Islanders49202184812513710-10-410-11-45-5-1
Ottawa51192754313516110-16-29-11-35-8-1
Philadelphia52162610421311819-13-57-13-54-10-4
New Jersey52182954115719110-13-38-16-28-8-2
Buffalo5416308401431958-14-48-16-45-9-4
Montreal5313337331231988-17-15-16-65-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado53391048221315022-3-217-7-213-4-2
c-St. Louis52321467018814119-6-213-8-411-5-2
p-Calgary51311466817712415-4-416-10-27-6-1
c-Minnesota50311636519015716-4-115-12-28-6-1
p-Los Angeles53291776515914614-11-215-6-56-5-1
Nashville53301946416315115-10-015-9-411-5-1
p-Vegas53292046217215614-12-315-8-19-5-1
Dallas52292036115115119-7-110-13-211-7-2
Edmonton53292136117617114-11-015-10-313-3-0
Anaheim55252195916116914-10-411-11-59-6-3
Vancouver54262265815215112-10-314-12-38-4-5
Winnipeg53232195515516213-10-110-11-810-6-4
San Jose53242365414216513-12-311-11-34-5-2
Chicago5419278461341859-14-410-13-44-11-5
Seattle5516345371401969-17-37-17-24-13-0
Arizona5314354321221957-20-17-15-35-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Boston 3, San Jose 1

Calgary 7, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0

San Jose 3, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you