EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston21183036854712-0-06-3-04-3-0
New Jersey2218403682489-3-09-1-03-2-0
Toronto2313553169597-2-36-3-23-1-0
N.Y. Islanders2315803077598-3-07-5-06-1-0
Carolina2211652761615-3-16-3-43-1-0
Detroit2011542666617-2-24-3-21-2-1
Tampa Bay2012712569637-3-15-4-03-1-0
Pittsburgh2211832577704-3-17-5-23-0-0
N.Y. Rangers2210842466624-4-36-4-11-3-0
Florida2110832373716-2-34-6-03-1-1
Montreal2111912365736-5-05-4-13-2-0
Washington2391132162747-4-12-7-22-2-1
Philadelphia2271051953744-5-13-5-41-3-4
Buffalo2191201876735-7-04-5-03-6-0
Ottawa2181211766715-6-03-6-12-4-0
Columbus2071211558846-8-01-4-13-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2316613380617-5-09-1-15-4-1
Seattle2113532975606-4-27-1-16-2-1
Dallas2212642884656-2-26-4-25-2-2
Winnipeg2013612763537-2-06-4-17-2-0
Los Angeles2412932777816-4-16-5-22-4-1
Colorado1912612568475-3-17-3-05-1-1
Edmonton21111002270755-6-06-4-03-2-0
St. Louis21111002262745-4-06-6-02-2-0
Minnesota2110922262625-6-15-3-13-2-0
Calgary219932161686-4-13-5-23-2-0
Vancouver2291032179833-4-16-6-25-2-0
Nashville209922053656-3-23-6-03-3-0
San Jose2471341872892-8-45-5-01-3-3
Arizona2071031754701-2-16-8-20-2-2
Chicago2161141652784-6-22-5-20-5-1
Anaheim2261511358944-6-02-9-13-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2

Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT

Seattle 5, Anaheim 4

Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

