All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston826512513530517734-4-331-8-218-5-3
y-Carolina825221911326621328-10-324-11-619-6-1
x-New Jersey825222811229122624-13-428-9-418-6-2
x-Toronto8250211111127922227-8-623-13-515-7-4
x-N.Y. Rangers8247221310727721923-13-524-9-815-9-2
x-Tampa Bay82463069828325428-8-518-22-112-13-1
x-N.Y. Islanders82423199324322225-13-317-18-616-8-2
x-Florida82423289229027323-13-519-19-317-6-3
Pittsburgh824031119126226423-13-517-18-610-10-6
Buffalo81413378929129817-20-424-13-312-12-2
Ottawa82393588626127124-14-315-21-515-9-2
Detroit823537108024027919-17-516-20-59-14-3
Washington823537108025526518-16-717-21-312-9-5
Philadelphia823138137522227718-18-513-20-87-13-6
Montreal82314566823230717-21-314-24-36-19-1
Columbus81254795921232516-22-29-25-77-15-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Vegas825122911127222925-15-126-7-814-9-3
x-Edmonton825023910932526123-12-627-11-319-6-1
x-Dallas8247211410828521822-10-925-11-518-4-4
x-Colorado815024710727622322-13-628-11-118-6-1
x-Los Angeles8247251010428025726-11-421-14-615-8-3
x-Minnesota8246251110324622525-12-421-13-716-8-2
x-Seattle824628810028925620-17-426-11-413-11-2
x-Winnipeg82463339524822526-13-220-20-118-8-0
Calgary823827179326325320-16-518-11-1216-6-4
Nashville81423189222623422-14-420-17-49-12-4
Vancouver82383778327730119-20-219-17-516-9-1
St. Louis82373878126330118-17-619-21-19-16-1
Arizona822840147022829921-15-57-25-99-11-6
San Jose82224416602343218-22-1114-22-54-14-8
Chicago82264975920430114-23-412-26-36-19-1
Anaheim822347125820933812-25-411-22-87-17-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Montreal 2

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Calgary 3, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 6, Florida 4

Boston 5, Montreal 4

New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Dallas 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Vancouver 5, Arizona 4, OT

Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you