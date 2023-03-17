All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston675111510725114827-3-324-8-212-5-3
m-Carolina66441489622216824-8-220-6-616-5-1
m-New Jersey68441779523918519-13-325-4-414-5-2
a-Toronto67401898922718124-7-516-11-49-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers683919108822619119-11-420-8-610-7-2
a-Tampa Bay69412268824121024-6-517-16-110-8-1
Pittsburgh683424107822322019-10-515-14-58-8-5
N.Y. Islanders70352787820419520-12-315-15-513-6-1
Florida68342777523823120-10-414-17-312-4-2
Washington69332977321620916-13-417-16-311-7-2
Buffalo67332867224624413-18-320-10-310-10-1
Ottawa68333147021422319-13-214-18-212-6-0
Detroit67302896920021917-12-413-16-57-12-2
Montreal69273666019525714-17-313-19-34-13-1
Philadelphia672432115917222212-16-412-16-76-11-5
Columbus67213974917625313-20-28-19-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas69422169022419521-14-121-7-58-8-2
p-Los Angeles69402098923722422-9-318-11-610-4-2
c-Dallas693719138723718917-9-820-10-513-3-4
c-Minnesota68392188620318321-10-318-11-512-7-1
c-Colorado67392268422119018-11-521-11-113-5-1
p-Edmonton69382388426823218-12-520-11-310-6-0
Seattle68382378323621716-14-422-9-311-7-2
Winnipeg69382837921319721-12-217-16-114-6-0
Calgary693124147621921116-14-315-10-1110-4-3
Nashville66342577518919217-12-317-13-47-10-3
St. Louis67293356321025014-16-415-17-17-12-1
Vancouver67293356322925816-17-113-16-411-5-0
Arizona692632116319524219-11-37-21-88-8-5
Chicago68243865417324014-18-310-20-36-13-1
Anaheim682236105417527711-17-311-19-77-9-2
San Jose69193614521992656-19-1013-17-43-9-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, Buffalo 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 5

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 2

Florida 9, Montreal 5

Colorado 5, Ottawa 4

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Boston 3, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

Edmonton 4, Dallas 1

Calgary 7, Vegas 2

Arizona 3, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

Seattle 2, San Jose 1, OT

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

