EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Toronto00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Chicago00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Edmonton00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Anaheim00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 4, Carolina 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 4, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 3, OT

San Jose 4, Vegas 0

Chicago 5, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

