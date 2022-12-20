All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston312542521236917-0-28-4-06-3-0
New Jersey312182441077710-7-111-1-15-4-1
Carolina3119664492818-3-111-3-56-1-0
Toronto321976441037811-2-38-5-34-1-1
Tampa Bay302091411108612-4-18-5-07-3-0
N.Y. Rangers331810541109907-6-411-4-13-4-0
Pittsburgh31189440108899-3-29-6-24-1-1
N.Y. Islanders331813238104929-6-09-7-27-3-0
Washington3417134381049910-5-17-8-33-2-1
Buffalo3216142341271097-8-29-6-04-6-1
Florida3315144341111118-4-37-10-14-3-1
Detroit311311733911017-6-36-5-42-5-2
Montreal321515232921127-9-08-6-23-4-0
Ottawa31141523097988-8-06-7-24-4-0
Philadelphia321015727771066-9-14-6-63-6-4
Columbus311019222841258-11-12-8-13-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas342211145112948-9-014-2-15-4-1
Dallas33198644118919-3-310-5-36-2-3
Winnipeg3120101411038011-5-09-5-111-2-0
Los Angeles3417125391121228-5-29-7-33-4-2
Minnesota3118112381008911-6-17-5-15-2-0
Seattle301710337103968-6-29-4-17-2-1
Colorado30171123691818-5-29-6-07-2-1
Edmonton3317142361181149-8-18-6-13-3-0
Calgary3214126349710010-6-24-6-44-2-1
St. Louis321615133991146-7-110-8-03-4-1
Nashville30131343076938-5-25-8-23-4-2
Vancouver3113153291031225-9-18-6-27-2-0
San Jose3310176261001203-9-57-8-12-4-5
Arizona301015525831114-3-26-12-30-2-2
Anaheim32920321791355-7-04-13-34-4-0
Chicago30719418681164-11-23-8-20-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 5, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

