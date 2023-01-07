All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|38
|30
|4
|4
|64
|145
|85
|19-0-3
|11-4-1
|6-3-2
|Carolina
|39
|25
|8
|6
|56
|124
|104
|12-4-1
|13-4-5
|10-2-0
|Toronto
|39
|23
|9
|7
|53
|131
|105
|13-3-4
|10-6-3
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|39
|24
|12
|3
|51
|132
|103
|10-10-2
|14-2-1
|6-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|22
|12
|6
|50
|131
|109
|9-7-4
|13-5-2
|5-6-0
|Washington
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|139
|118
|12-6-3
|10-8-3
|5-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|133
|112
|15-4-1
|9-9-0
|8-5-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|129
|114
|12-6-0
|10-11-2
|9-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|38
|19
|13
|6
|44
|124
|116
|10-4-4
|9-9-2
|5-3-2
|Buffalo
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|143
|122
|8-8-2
|11-7-0
|6-7-1
|Florida
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|132
|136
|10-6-3
|8-12-1
|6-3-1
|Detroit
|37
|16
|14
|7
|39
|113
|125
|9-8-3
|7-6-4
|4-7-2
|Ottawa
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|116
|116
|11-8-1
|7-9-2
|6-5-0
|Philadelphia
|39
|15
|17
|7
|37
|108
|127
|8-9-1
|7-8-6
|4-7-4
|Montreal
|39
|15
|21
|3
|33
|104
|148
|7-10-0
|8-11-3
|3-6-0
|Columbus
|37
|11
|24
|2
|24
|96
|148
|9-12-1
|2-12-1
|3-8-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|41
|27
|12
|2
|56
|139
|115
|12-9-0
|15-3-2
|5-5-2
|Dallas
|40
|23
|11
|6
|52
|139
|109
|11-4-3
|12-7-3
|8-2-3
|Winnipeg
|39
|25
|13
|1
|51
|126
|99
|15-6-0
|10-7-1
|11-3-0
|Los Angeles
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|137
|145
|12-7-2
|10-7-4
|6-4-2
|Seattle
|37
|21
|12
|4
|46
|131
|118
|10-8-2
|11-4-2
|8-4-2
|Minnesota
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|121
|103
|12-7-1
|10-6-1
|7-3-0
|Calgary
|40
|19
|14
|7
|45
|126
|120
|12-7-2
|7-7-5
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|40
|21
|17
|2
|44
|142
|135
|10-11-1
|11-6-1
|5-5-0
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|108
|115
|9-6-3
|9-8-3
|4-5-3
|Colorado
|37
|19
|15
|3
|41
|109
|108
|9-7-3
|10-8-0
|8-3-1
|St. Louis
|39
|19
|17
|3
|41
|125
|143
|7-8-2
|12-9-1
|4-5-1
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|131
|149
|8-10-1
|9-8-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|40
|12
|20
|8
|32
|124
|151
|4-10-6
|8-10-2
|2-6-6
|Arizona
|38
|13
|20
|5
|31
|107
|141
|7-3-2
|6-17-3
|1-3-2
|Anaheim
|40
|12
|24
|4
|28
|95
|162
|8-10-1
|4-14-3
|6-5-1
|Chicago
|38
|9
|25
|4
|22
|82
|141
|6-14-2
|3-11-2
|1-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1
Nashville 5, Carolina 3
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 4, Colorado 2
Boston 5, Los Angeles 2
Friday's Games
Florida 3, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago 2, Arizona 0
Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.