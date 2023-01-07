All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston383044641458519-0-311-4-16-3-2
Carolina3925865612410412-4-113-4-510-2-0
Toronto3923975313110513-3-410-6-35-1-1
New Jersey39241235113210310-10-214-2-16-5-2
N.Y. Rangers4022126501311099-7-413-5-25-6-0
Washington42221465013911812-6-310-8-35-2-1
Tampa Bay38241314913311215-4-19-9-08-5-0
N.Y. Islanders41221724612911412-6-010-11-29-4-0
Pittsburgh38191364412411610-4-49-9-25-3-2
Buffalo3619152401431228-8-211-7-06-7-1
Florida40181844013213610-6-38-12-16-3-1
Detroit3716147391131259-8-37-6-44-7-2
Ottawa38181733911611611-8-17-9-26-5-0
Philadelphia3915177371081278-9-17-8-64-7-4
Montreal3915213331041487-10-08-11-33-6-0
Columbus371124224961489-12-12-12-13-8-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas41271225613911512-9-015-3-25-5-2
Dallas40231165213910911-4-312-7-38-2-3
Winnipeg3925131511269915-6-010-7-111-3-0
Los Angeles42221465013714512-7-210-7-46-4-2
Seattle37211244613111810-8-211-4-28-4-2
Minnesota37221324612110312-7-110-6-17-3-0
Calgary40191474512612012-7-27-7-58-3-2
Edmonton40211724414213510-11-111-6-15-5-0
Nashville3818146421081159-6-39-8-34-5-3
Colorado3719153411091089-7-310-8-08-3-1
St. Louis3919173411251437-8-212-9-14-5-1
Vancouver3817183371311498-10-19-8-210-3-0
San Jose4012208321241514-10-68-10-22-6-6
Arizona3813205311071417-3-26-17-31-3-2
Anaheim401224428951628-10-14-14-36-5-1
Chicago38925422821416-14-23-11-21-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 4, Colorado 2

Boston 5, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago 2, Arizona 0

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

