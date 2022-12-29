All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston352843591357818-0-210-4-16-3-1
Carolina352366521099011-3-112-3-59-1-0
Toronto362286501199213-2-39-6-35-1-1
New Jersey3522112461169010-9-112-2-15-5-1
Tampa Bay3422111451219914-4-18-7-08-5-0
Washington38201354511810611-5-29-8-34-2-1
Pittsburgh35191064411910510-3-49-7-25-2-2
N.Y. Islanders37211424411910012-6-09-8-29-4-0
N.Y. Rangers3719126441171028-7-411-5-24-6-0
Detroit3415127371061158-6-37-6-43-6-2
Buffalo3317142361331128-8-29-6-05-6-1
Florida3616164361211229-5-37-11-15-3-1
Ottawa3516163351071119-8-17-8-25-4-0
Montreal361518333981297-9-08-9-33-6-0
Philadelphia351117729911207-9-14-8-64-7-4
Columbus341022222901378-11-12-11-13-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas3722965013210210-4-312-5-38-2-3
Vegas38241225012610710-9-014-3-25-5-2
Los Angeles39211264813413811-5-210-7-46-4-2
Winnipeg3622131451169413-6-09-7-111-3-0
Minnesota35201324211110011-7-19-6-16-3-0
Colorado341912341107999-5-310-7-08-3-1
Calgary37171374111411310-7-27-6-57-3-2
Seattle3318114401151079-7-29-4-27-3-2
Edmonton3619152401281239-9-110-6-14-4-0
St. Louis3617163371121307-7-210-9-14-4-1
Vancouver3516163351221357-9-19-7-210-2-0
Nashville331414533841018-6-36-8-24-5-3
Arizona341316531991237-3-26-13-31-2-2
San Jose3611196281111364-10-57-9-12-6-5
Anaheim361022424861486-8-14-14-35-5-1
Chicago34822420761285-12-23-10-20-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 1

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO

Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 6, Detroit 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1

St. Louis 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4, SO

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

