EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida755415611431721832-6-022-9-616-2-2
x-Toronto754920610429123327-8-222-12-414-7-1
x-Carolina764820810425118727-8-421-12-413-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers764921610423519125-8-424-13-214-8-1
x-Tampa Bay754621810025021224-7-622-14-213-7-3
x-Boston75462459723320323-13-223-11-315-6-1
x-Pittsburgh774323119725421521-12-522-11-613-8-3
Washington754223109426022319-15-523-8-516-6-1
N.Y. Islanders74353097920620619-13-416-17-513-7-2
Columbus75353467624127619-15-416-19-29-16-0
Buffalo782938116921927815-18-614-20-58-13-4
Detroit762937106821429118-15-711-22-37-13-3
Ottawa75284076320424413-21-415-19-310-11-3
New Jersey75264275923127816-17-410-25-39-13-2
Philadelphia762342115719627813-20-610-22-57-14-4
Montreal762045115119729510-23-410-22-78-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado755514611629420631-4-324-10-314-5-3
x-St. Louis7646201010228821926-9-420-11-616-5-3
x-Calgary754620910126818823-9-723-11-215-8-2
x-Minnesota754721710128123527-7-220-14-511-9-3
p-Edmonton76442669426423524-12-120-14-519-5-0
Dallas75432759121922124-10-319-17-214-8-3
Nashville76432859124422524-14-019-14-515-7-1
p-Los Angeles774027109022222619-16-421-11-69-10-3
Vegas76413058724422621-14-320-16-216-7-2
Vancouver753728108422421117-14-620-14-411-5-6
Winnipeg763530118123524519-15-316-15-813-6-6
Anaheim762933147221324916-17-513-16-910-10-3
San Jose752934127019524116-16-513-18-78-10-4
Chicago752539116120226812-20-613-19-54-15-6
Seattle74244465419325813-21-311-23-35-18-0
Arizona75224854918328710-25-112-23-47-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 7, Carolina 4

Calgary 9, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

