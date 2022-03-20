All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida62421469025418026-6-016-8-69-1-2
m-Carolina62411568820314823-5-318-10-311-7-1
m-N.Y. Rangers63401858518916020-6-320-12-29-5-0
m-Pittsburgh63381698520516717-9-521-7-411-4-2
a-Tampa Bay61391668420517419-6-420-10-211-5-1
a-Toronto62391858322918922-7-217-11-39-5-0
Boston62381958118816718-10-220-9-312-3-1
Washington643519108021418015-12-520-7-513-5-1
Columbus63322836721023418-13-314-15-08-12-0
N.Y. Islanders60262596116216615-12-411-13-57-6-2
Detroit62253075717823216-12-49-18-36-9-2
Philadelphia622031115115621413-15-67-16-55-11-4
Buffalo62213385016421811-16-410-17-47-10-4
Ottawa62223554916220412-19-210-16-35-11-1
New Jersey62223554918822614-14-38-21-28-10-2
Montreal6217369431582359-18-38-18-66-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado62441359324117324-3-320-10-213-5-2
p-Calgary62381688421514919-5-619-11-29-6-1
c-St. Louis61341897721717320-7-414-11-512-5-3
c-Minnesota60362047622519619-7-117-13-39-8-1
Nashville62362247620417519-11-017-11-413-6-1
p-Los Angeles64342287618218116-13-318-9-57-7-2
p-Edmonton62352347421219619-12-016-11-413-4-0
Vegas64342647220519418-13-316-13-112-5-1
Dallas61342437117918220-8-114-16-213-8-2
Vancouver63302676718118314-13-416-13-38-5-5
Winnipeg622824106619119416-12-212-12-811-6-5
Anaheim642726116518320416-12-411-14-710-7-3
San Jose61262786015919314-14-412-13-46-7-3
Chicago62223195316321311-15-511-16-44-12-5
Arizona6120374441602209-21-111-16-36-11-1
Seattle63193864416422611-18-38-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

Columbus 5, St. Louis 4

Montreal 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 0

Dallas 3, Washington 2

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

